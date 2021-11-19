Well, here it is: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly an item.

According to Page Six, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live comedian are dating. You read that right. D-A-T-I-N-G. Man, Davidson must have really loved Kardashian’s jokes on set, huh?

The outlet doesn’t specify their source but claims that they’ve “exclusively learned” that the pair are officially together.

It comes after the alleged celebrity couple were spotted on various dates in their respective hometowns of New York City and Los Angeles. Then, on Tuesday everything seemed to become even more allegedly ~real~ when Davidson attended Kim K’s birthday, along with Flavor Flav, at Kim’s mum Kris Jenner’s house.

The pair have only just started dating (apparently) and he’s already met his new girlfriend’s mum? Oof.

In photos from that night, Davidson, Kardashian, and Jenner were all seen sporting matching pyjamas sets from Kim’s new Skims brand.

The pair were first spotted holding hands on a ride at an amusement park in South California on the 29th of October, after Kim K comedically obliterated herself and her family in a surprisingly incredible hosting gig on SNL. In one skit there, the pair shared a kiss. Ooh la la la la.

After that, Page Six reports Davidson took the Kardashian media mogul on a private dinner date at a rooftop on Staten Island. Kim also brought him along as her plus one to Simon Huck’s birthday party. Hmmm.

An insider at that venue told the outlet that “they were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other”. Fortunately, Davidson didn’t cop a feel of Kim’s norks there like Travis Barker did with Kourtney Kardashian at Kris Jenner’s intimate birthday party. Still screeching like a pterodactyl at that tbh.

Back in February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. She shares four children with the “Yeezy” rapper: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Pete Davidson was previously rumoured to be dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor after the pair were spotted coupling up at Wimbledon.