Kanye West (aka Ye) has dropped a new song which contains a lyric about beating up Pete Davidson (the human embodiment of a handsome pool noodle) and also references Kourtney Kardashian and his divorce from Kim Kardashian. To give Ye credit, that’s a lot to pack in to three minutes.

The song’s called Eazy and it’s a collaboration with rapper The Game.

Ye dropped the track after sharing the album art on his Insta: it’s a picture of a skinned monkey, so don’t make the same mistake I did and look it up right after eating dinner.

In the song, Ye raps: “God saved me from the crash / just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

It’s a far cry from the last time Davidson got referenced in a song, which was the closing single of Ariana Grande‘s Sweetener album.

That song, which is handily called pete davidson (lower caps intentional) features lyrics like: “Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap” and also “I’ma be happy, happy / Won’t get no crying from me, yeah.”

Ah, the duality of Pete Davidson.

Obviously the next logical step is for Pete to drop a song so we can come full circle.

If you’ve been happily living under an internet-free rock a la Patrick Star and this beef is confusing you, Kim and Kanye announced they were getting divorced back in January of 2021.

While there were a couple of rumours that Kimye had gotten back together, since November of last year Kim’s been linked to Pete, who she appeared on SNL with.

In the song, Ye also seemed to mention Julia Fox, who he’s been spotted out and about with since the start of 2022. I didn’t really have to put my detective cap on to work out this reference, though.

“My new bitch bad,” Ye raps on the song. Pretty big clue, there.

Perhaps most intriguingly for avid watchers of the Davidson-Kardashian-Fox-West love-quadrangle, the lyrics seem to imply that the divorce is…going well in so far as divorces can go.

“We havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together,” raps Ye.

“Matter of fact, pick up your sis’, we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

There’s a lot going on for Ye at the moment: earlier this week, he was announced as one of the headline acts for Coachella.

However, the single also dropped just after he was named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation by LAPD.