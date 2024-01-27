Doja Cat’s Win Of This Year’s Hottest 100 Has Fans Saying That Aussie Music Was Robbed

Use of phrase “X was robbed” skyrockets every year on the day of Triple J’s Hottest 100. What started as the battle cry of those who believed their Hottest 100 pick was robbed, has turned to a meme. But this year after American rap artist Doja Cat topped the countdown with her song “Paint The Town Red”, folk online are saying that it’s actually Aussie music as whole that was robbed.

Australia is a democratic nation, and we love to vote for things. But none of our electoral traditions is held as sacred as the annual Triple J Hottest 100 is. And this year the winner was an overseas artist for the first time since 2020.

Doja Cat’s historic Hottest 100 win

Doja Cat’s win is nothing to sneer at by the way, as host of Triple J Breakfast Concetta Caristo pointed out after the #1 song was announced.

“Doja Cat is now the first female rapper and woman of colour to win the Hottest 100, and if that’s not a reason to celebrate then what is?!” Caristo exclaimed.

It’s an absolutely awesome achievement, and something that should be celebrated.

How have listeners responded to Doja Cat’s win?

Except it’s not.

Because unfortunately the thing that audiences are focusing on is not the fact that a female rapper POC has won — it’s the fact that an Aussie didn’t.

we were actually soso close to getting an Aussie to win #Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/HeO66baLGB — alyssa ✰⁸¹ ⁴🏁 (@alyssaa_81) January 27, 2024

Here’s what the rest of the top 10 looked like:

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” G Flip – “The Worst Person Alive” Dom Dolla – “Saving Up” MK and Dom Dolla – “Rhyme Dust” Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – “Prada” Fred Again and Obongjayar – “Adore U” Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Troye Sivan – “Rush” Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me” Post Malone – “Chemical”

Of the top 10, only four of the tracks were by Australian artists, with Dom Dolla appearing twice. (In a row mind you!)

And the top spot being taken out by an American has left a bittersweet taste in the mouths and ears of fans, especially considering that G Flip was so close.

The comment “G Flip was ROBBED” flooded PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s socials when we announced the win.

And replies on Triple J’s own Instagram page were even less supportive of the crowned winner — though some of that is to be expected.

Sentiments such as “this is a joke,” “worst winner yet,” and “who even voted for this?” flooded the comments of multiple posts.

“It’s an Aussie music countdown”

Fans do enjoy when the winner is a local.

Last year the winner was none other than Aussie icon Flume with his hit “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, and the year before that it was the unforgettable “Elephant” cover by The Wiggles.

For as long as it has existed, Triple J’s Hottest 100 has been a tradition that is closely tied to the Australian identity. It used to be on Australia Day until the station wanted to avoid having the clash with Invasion Day, and now thanks to the change of date Hottest 100 listening parties are one of the most highly anticipated events of the social calendar.

@maybemackenzie I love it tho i just hope doja cat does not take the crown ♬ original sound – MaybeMackenzie

And all throughout the hours-long broadcast, Australian artists of all levels of fame get on board and join the show as their songs “were robbed” or “should’ve been higher”. It’s all part of the fun!

So when an American wins, it’s kind of a buzz kill.

i won’t forget this. i’m sorry the population let you down troye sivan #hottest100 pic.twitter.com/VNtBT7KBRs — TAY 樂✩ (@taehlene) January 27, 2024

This win from a massive American artist this year has resulted in many Australians running online to share that they think he vote should be kept to Australian artists only.

But that’s not the right way to go about losing.

Time to grow up

Despite how popular the song is — because its a vote after all, you cannot deny “Paint The Town Red” is popular if it topped the poll — the celebration of Australian music stops, with some sharing that it then feels like listening to a regular music countdown for that year.

But then again, we need to remember that it’s literally a vote.

As the above TikToker points out, this happens every year, regardless of who wins or where they are from.

So maybe the thing that needs to happen isn’t for international artists to be banned from being in the vote — because then we’d lose hits like Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” and that would be a travesty.

Maybe we just need to get over our Australian Tall-Poppy Syndrome, grow the hell up, and enjoy good music — and the fun that comes with losing.

So to all who voted for Doja, well done.

And to everyone who didn’t, you were robbed.