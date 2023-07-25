Doja Cat Has Reportedly Lost More Than 200k Followers After She Beefed W/ Fans On Threads

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, famously known as Doja Cat, is losing a shit-ton of fans for a bunch of reasons, and as a former stan, I am so fkn disappointed with her shitty behaviour.

From “Nintendhoe” to the Planet Her era, I’ve followed Doja Cat like flies to dog crap. But with the diva’s recent antics, it looks like many folks who loved the star, like me, are unstanning the “Say So” singer.

The songstress has been called out for blocking fans and fighting with them on Threads (AKA Meta’s Twitter) for reasons including her alleged problematic boyfriend and her disgust for her fanbase’s nickname (more on that below). This has led to the star losing more than 200k followers on Instagram, according to social media analytics site Social Blade.

Earlier in the month, Doja Cat faced backlash when fans noticed she’d been blocking Twitter accounts that were calling her out for dating online influencer J.Cyrus.

Soph (@HarryxHalle) claimed the “Cyber Sex” singer blocked her after warning her about her new boyfriend. Soph alleged that J.Cyrus “abused” and “taken advantage of so many woman”.

In another tweet, Doja Cat reportedly replied to a fan account on Instagram after they also slammed her new boo.

“I DON’T GIVE A FUCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A FUCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES,” Doja reportedly wrote.

Doja Cat received further backlash when she went rogue on Threads. Firstly, she insulted her fans for calling themselves “Kittenz” — kinda like how Taylor Swift fans call themselves “Swifties” and Mariah Carey fans are known as “Lambs”.

“My fans don’t name themselves shit,” she wrote.

“If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and help your parents with the house.”

A second fan then asked Doja cat to say, “I do love you guys”. Instead of showering her fans with love, the popstar replied: “I don’t thought cuz I don’t even know y’all”.

To top of all the buffoonery, Doja Cat argued with a Swiftie who said she’d be “NOTHING” without her fans.

“IDK why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother, bitch, you sound like a crazy person,” Doja added.

Doja Cat has since deactivated her Threads account.

Although most fans are hella pissed at how she treats them on her online platform, some claim that her behaviour is not from Doja Cat but from her alter ego known as “Scarlet”.

Doja Cat stan account Hellmouuth (@Hellmouuth) claimed the rapper was “playing the role of Scarlet” and that’s why she has gone completely rogue on all platforms.

“In an interview, she said that she apologised for what would happen later,” the account said without providing a link to the interview.

This isn’t the first time that Doja Cat has been slammed for her online activity.

In 2020, Doja Cat was embroiled in controversy after she was accused of participating in racist chat rooms. In a now-deleted IG statement, Doja apologised for her behaviour and she claimed that she has “used public chat rooms to socialise since [she] was a child”.

“I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended,” she wrote, per a repost from Stereogum (@stereogum).

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Look, I’m all about artists playing a character. I mean, some of Nicki Minaj‘s best songs were performed through her alter ego Roman Zolanski (hello, literally “Roman’s Revenge” plus “Roman’s Holiday”), but she did not take it so far that her fans were negatively impacted.

I genuinely think that Doja Cat could possibly be playing this “Scarlet” role, but I think she’s pushed it too far with her fandom.

It reminds me of Tammy Brown‘s iconic quote on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars.

All jokes aside, she really needs to address the allegations involving her current partner ‘cos that’s just seriously fucked up.

Especially if she’s blocking fans.

Image Source: Getty Images / Erika Goldring