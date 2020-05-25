Thanks for signing up!

Over the weekend, the hashtag #DojaIsOverParty began trending following allegations that singer Doja Cat had made racist comments in a right-wing online chat room.

For those who want info on the doja cat situation #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/oC5l4wcE9x — Cherry ???????? (@skinnybtingz) May 22, 2020

The next day, people started to apologise when they realised that some of the posts alleging she made those racist remarks didn’t actually contain any evidence that she actually did what she was being accused of.

At that point, a new hashtag began trending: #WeAreSorryDoja.

That being said, there’s plenty of other evidence to suggest that the singer is as racist as the day is long.

A 2015 song resurfaced, titled, ‘Dindu Nuffin’, which is a racial slur used by the alt-right members for people of colour who state their innocence after being victims of police brutality.

Another report suggests Doja made fun of the 2015 murder of Sandra Bland, who died while in police custody.

Doja has now spoken out to apologise for offending her fans. Have a read below:

This isn’t the first time Doja Cat has been outed as a trash human. She previously made homophobic comments on Twitter in 2015, then after being called out by ally queen Debra Messing, she offered the following shitty apology:

“I called a couple of people faggots when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean i don’t deserve support? I’ve said faggot roughly like 15,000 times in my life. Does saying faggot mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok.”

SERIOUSLY, @DojaCat?! How can you be so ignorant? Do know how many people you are hurting? Use your fame and platform for Good. It’s a privilege. pic.twitter.com/5ZiqI3ZVJw — Debra Messing✍???? (@DebraMessing) August 29, 2018

Her fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment at Doja’s offensive stance:

Me trying to convince my friends that I was never really a Doja Cat fan #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/HSRFgn3PZ4 — tajeee ???? (@tajeetime) May 23, 2020

Doja wore her wigs like this and y’all surprised ???? #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/3MDeDcIvft — kirra???????? (@khaotickirra) May 23, 2020

me after finding out doja cat is apparently racist #dojacatisoverparty ???? pic.twitter.com/Pj99onWX9z — mari poppins (@_marikane) May 23, 2020

#dojacatisoverparty

“Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are the first two b l a c k female soloists to reach #1 in the Hot 100s!” doja cat: pic.twitter.com/2XBuzCWqLD — ???????? (@TapWaterNation) May 23, 2020

The Weeknd waking up and seeing Doja Cat is getting cancelled a day after releasing their remix #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/tPGydNNzRO — Katiely M (@kkuriouskat) May 24, 2020