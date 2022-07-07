Noah Schnapp revealed he’s lowkey playing matchmaker for Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn AKA everyone’s fave Stranger Things boyfriend Eddie Munson.

Sidenote: intrigued and delighted by the concept of Noah Schnapp and Doja being pals. Let’s get her a cameo in Stranger Things season five.

Schnapp shared screenshots of an Insta DM conversation between him and Doja Cat in a TikTok video. It was appropriately set to Doja’s known banger ‘Boss Bitch’ and captioned “thirsty Doja”.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to HMU?” Doja wrote.

“Wait no. Does he have a GF?”

What a respectful icon TBH. Also, imagine just going about your day and being told Doja Cat would like you to hit her up. I would quite literally not stop talking about it for the rest of my life.

Schnapp told her to “slide into his DMs”. A tried and true suggestion.

“IDK his IG or Twitter,” Doja replied.

“He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Like an absolute wingman, Schnapp chucked her a lil link to Quinn’s Insta with the message: “right here ma’am”.

I hope he’s best man at their wedding.

According to Variety, Quinn’s Insta account is actually run by a “friend” so fingers crossed Doja’s message makes it to him safe and sound.

Fellow Eddie Munson fans were equally supportive and devo at Doja Cat’s DM slide.

imagine having doja cat simping over u joe quinn u lucky mf — maria || VOL 2 SPOILERS (@hawkexkeery) July 7, 2022

doja cat is in joe quinn’s dms this is serious — gabi ✡︎ (@cryingstarfish) July 7, 2022

doja cat crushing on joe quinn is a mood — gigi delulu era (@repuklore89) July 7, 2022

i’m still giggling at doja cat asking noah schnapp to set her up with joe quinn 😭😭😭 — des (@solomarkly) July 7, 2022

joe Quinn x doja cat 🤔🤔 I don’t think we r ready for the power couple fits they could whip out — cat avi🐱 (@st00fie) July 7, 2022

Joseph Quinn absolutely won Stranger Things fans’ hearts with his portrayal of Eddie on the show.

I mean, how can you not love a leather-jacket-wearing, Dungeons-and-Dragons-playing, guitar-shredding bad boy who’s also kind of a sweetheart?

Plus, I’m literally still not over his epic guitar solo to Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Stranger Things finale.

Maybe Doja Cat’s actually looking for someone to film a load of Metallica covers with? I’d absolutely fkn love that — what an ideal first date scenario.