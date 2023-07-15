Fuck Yes: DMA’s Cover Of Believe Has Won Triple J’s First Hottest 100 For Like A Version

Fucken oath! DMA‘s cover of Cher‘s “Believe” has been crowned numero uno for Triple J’s Hottest 100 for Like A Version, and honestly, it’s what they fucking deserve.

ICYMI: earlier this year, Triple J made us cream after it announced it was doing a Hottest 100 for Like A Version performances. You know, that saucy segment every Friday morning where musos would belt out some crunchy tunes.

On Saturday, Triple J announced the supreme of all Like A Versions, with folks giving the top spot to Aussie band DMA’s for their sombre cover of “Believe” by Cher.

To give ya a bit of background, DMA’s did this cover in 2016, and it’s kinda been one of their signature songs ever since. After it was announced, the band joined the Triple J airwaves and described this cover as “the biggest thing they’ve done”.

For me personally — as I know music is very subjective — the band’s cover evokes emotions of sadness, wanting to belong and the need for love. It’s a truly unique performance, and I love how it’s a perfect example of how versatile lyrics and music can be.

Like, Cher’s OG version makes me want to go out and take the town like the hornbag that I am. But DMA’s version makes me want to cry into the mirror as I slowly put my lipstick on.

If you’ve missed out on the top 10, don’t worry! I’ve got ya covered.

The top 10 for Triple J’s Hottest 100 for Like A Version follow:

2. “Bulls On Parade” — Denzel Curry covering Rage Against the Machine

3. “Baby Come Back” — Ocean Alley covering Player

4. “I Touch Myself” — Lime Cordiale covering Divinyls

5. “Dumb Things” — A.B. Original [Ft. Paul Kelly/Dan Sultan]

6. “Blood” — Gangs of Youths covering The Middle East

7. “Yellow” — King Stingray covering Coldplay

8. “Brother” — Thundamentals covering Matt Corby

9. “(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good” — Chet Faker covering Sonia Dada

10. “Elephant” — The Wiggles covering Tame Impala

In January, Flume was the winner of Triple J’s Hottest 100 for his track “Say Nothing [Ft. MAY-A]”. A much-deserved win for a bum-licking king. IYKYK.

And if you missed out on the top 10, check out the list below for a quick refresher:

2. “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

3. “Hardlight” – Spacey Jane

4. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

5. “It’s Been A Long Day” – Spacey Jane

6. “Sitting Up” – Spacey Jane

7. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

8. “Stars in your Eyes” – Ball Park Music

9. “in the wake of your leave” – Gang Of Youths

10. “Glimpse of Us” – Joji

Although I truly love DMA’s, I wish Childish Gambino ranked higher. Kimbra‘s ethereal 2011 Like A Version performance also deserved to cop a spot.

Think your fave Like A Version performance was robbed? Well, you can peep the full list on their website and check to see if it’s placed on the list.



Congrats to all the amazing artists who made it on the list! Thanks for feeding our souls with your gorgiana music gifts.