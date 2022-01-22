Well folks, we bloody well did it. Aussie legends The Wiggles, who this year have managed to be both the sound of everyone’s childhood and the sound of everyone’s party playlists, have officially won the triple j Hottest 100.

We do, in fact, love to see it!

The Wiggles won for their foot-stomping cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, which made absolute waves when they debuted in on triple j’s Like A Version last year.

READ MORE The Wiggles Are Leading The Predictions Pack To Top The Hottest 100, As They Fkn Should

It’s a bonafide banger and let’s be honest, incredibly well deserved.



The Wiggles’ win has also made Hottest 100 history. They’re officially the first children’s group to win the countdown and it’s the first Like A Version entry to win too.

In second place was absolute king The Kid LAROI for his collab with Justin Beiber, ‘Stay’ — hands down one of the catchiest earworms of 2021. The Kid LAROI also made history with ‘Stay’: he’s now officially become the highest-placing Indigenous artist ever in the Hottest 100.

In other Hottest 100 news, Spacey Jane came in third with ‘Lots of Nothing’ while Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo tied for most songs in the countdown.

The people of Australia clearly have fkn excellent taste.

Good voting work, everyone. Now, consider this my petition for more artists to perform while wearing an elephant head.