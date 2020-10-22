Triple J’s Like A Version is an integral part of Aussie music culture, and a goal for up and coming most musicians. But although the J lords have given us some really good covers over the years, there are so many songs that have, quite frankly, been robbed.

On account of the fact that I have way too much time on my hands, I thought I would give the team at Triple J a list of all of the songs they have been sleeping on for far, FAR too long.

Strawberry Kisses – Nikki Webster



It is honestly criminal that nobody has covered national treasure Nikki Webster’s hit track Strawberry Kisses. Triple J really has been missing, wishing, missing these strawberry kisses.

All Star – Smash Mouth

If it’s good enough for Shrek, why the hell isn’t it good enough for the J? @ every Australian band, WHAT ARE YOU DOING??? GIVE US ALL STAR.

MMMBop – Hanson

Not one, but two coworkers gave me this suggestion, which means it has well and truly been robbed. Hanson didn’t go *this* hard for Triple J to sleep on it like this.

Come On Eileen – Dexy’s Midnight Runners

Okay, hear me out for a second here: Like A Version is a Friday morning segment. Do you know what is a scientifically-proven way to boost your mood on a Friday morning tenfold? Come On Eileen.

Too-ra-loo-rye-ay reckon give us a bloody Dexy’s Midnight Runners cover already.

The Anthem – Good Charlotte

THIS IS THE ANTHEM AND I DEMAND THAT TRIPLE J THROW *ALL* OF THEIR HANDS UP. C’mon, all of them.

The Ketchup Song – Las Ketchup

It would take an artist fluent in Spanish to cover this one, but honestly, I reckon Triple J has that sort of pull power. Give me a reason to re-learn this dance.

Year 3000 – Busted

I’m not sure how anyone could top the Jonas Brothers cover of this song, but I want an Aussie artist to give it a red hot crack.

Just A Girl – No Doubt

Ahh, remember when Gwen Stefani was in a ska band? I do, and I think this is a cover we need to have on International Women’s Day. I’m thinking the likes of Yours Truly or Eat Your Heart Out giving us a bit of No Doubt for our Friday morning. Triple J, you know what to do.

Smooth – Santana ft. Rob Thomas

Man it’s a hot one, and the only thing that will make me cool down is a Like A Version cover of Santana’s hit track Smooth, featuring the one and only Rob Thomas.

…Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

It’s Britney, bitch. Need I say more?

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

As the president of the ‘I Slept On Carly Rae Jepsen’ club, I am here to tell you that she is the queen of pop and deserves our respect. Give us all a big ol’ serotonin boost and do a Call Me Maybe cover.

Sk8r Boi – Avril Lavigne

He was a punk, she did ballet, what more can Triple J do but cover it? C’mon you cowards, this song is screaming for a LAV cover.

Untouched – The Veronicas

I don’t even have words for this one. Considering last summer’s Veronicas revival, how the absolute fuck has no artist covered this one yet?

Stop – Spice Girls

A 90s classic that should’ve been covered years ago. Give the people what they want. Stop stalling.

Bring It All Back – S Club 7

While we’re on the nostalgia train, S Club 7 also dropped some certified bangers that would go OFF with a 2020 reboot.

Khe Sanh – Cold Chisel

Perhaps the number one karaoke song in Australia, I am OFFENDED that nobody has suggested Khe Sanh yet. The last plane out of Sydney is almost gone and I need a Khe Sanh cover.

You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon

This song is just a certified banger. It’s so fun and deserves a reboot. Let’s all have a boogie to You Can Call Me Al, it’s what we deserve.

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Another classic song that is basically guaranteed to pump serotonin straight into your veins. I am, and I cannot stress this enough, having a ball.

If you’re keen to listen to the *actual* LAV songs, the 2020 Like A Version Compilation Album hits shelves on Friday October 23.