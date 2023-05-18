For as long as I can remember, nothing has screamed “It’s Friday!” louder than hearing triple j‘s segment Like A Version ring out from my parent’s radio. Now, after almost 20 years of the iconic segment, the radio station has decided to honour the covers of our past by doing a Hottest 100 countdown of the 100 best Like A Version performances of all time.

The countdown will take place at 12:00pm AEST on July 15 so tell your mates and mark it in your calendars because there’s no better excuse for a gatho than this, if you ask me.

what’s the greatest like a version of all time? https://t.co/5YaGCw5I8x — triple j (@triplej) May 17, 2023

Since the segment’s launch in 2004, there’s been countless memorable covers that slap, mash ups that vibe and honestly cooked renditions that never should have been attempted in the first place.

And thankfully, in the lead up to the countdown, triple j have released their entire catalogue of covers on their website. But it’s not just so you can take a walk down memory lane.

Voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 Like A Version kicks off on May 23 and closes on July 10. And let me tell ya, there’s a lot to get through, so start listening now and take note of your faves.

Fingers crossed that The Wiggles make the top 20. But until then, I’d like to share with you a few of my favourite and most ridiculous covers from Like A Version renditions over the years. I’ll let you discern which is which.

Meg Mac covering Broods’ “Bridges”

Gang Of Youths covering The Middle East’s “Blood”

Childish Gambino covering Tamia’s “So Into You”

Arctic Monkeys covering Tame Impala’s “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”

Philadelphia Grand Jury covering Jay-Z’s “99 Problems”

God, doesn’t that just take you back?

I can’t wait to see if any of these bangers will land in the countdown.