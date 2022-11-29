Youth broadcaster triple j has just announced a pretty big shakeup of the hosts heading up some of their flagship shows in 2023.

Breakfast presenter Ebony Boadu will be moving on from the early morning hosting shift in 2023. She said, “Thank you for waking up with us, making me laugh and sharing in such a formative part of my life. I’ll definitely miss the people but not the 4am alarms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBONY BOADU (@ebonyboadu)

Sydney based comedian Concetta Caristo will be stepping up to co-host Breakfast with Bryce Mills from December 5.

Good Nights presenter Bridget Hustwaite will also be hanging up the headphones after seven years at triple j. What a run!

Posting to Twitter, Bridget said “If you told 2012 Bridge who was a Guest Selector that she’d be hosting [Good Nights] one day…Damn.”

✌🏼 end of an era pic.twitter.com/D5MFew65d3 — Bridget Hustwaite (@BHustwaite) November 28, 2022

Proud queer, Samoan-Guringai woman Latifa Tee is set to take over the Good Nights helm in 2023.

And finally, bloody legend Declan Byrne is moving on from hosting the Aussie music show Home & Hosed after a good nine years at the j’s. End of an era.

Posting to Twitter, Declan said “Being able to shout about new Australian music for so long has been a ridiculous privilege.”

Taking over at Home & Hosed is proud Wadawurrung woman and local music stan Ash McGregor. Slay!!

It’s sad to see some of our beloved mates move on from triple j, but it’s also deeply exciting to see some stunning, new, young talent coming up at the same time. I’m feeling all the feelings.