YOU BEAUTY: The winner of the Triple J Hottest 100 this year is Aussie royalty Flume [Ft. MAY-A] with Say Nothing and Flume is “very fucking happy”.

This is the second time Flume has nabbed the number one spot, as he previously held it in 2016 with Never Be Like You. He’s also held the #2 spot with Rushing Back in 2019, #3 with The Difference in 2020, #4 with Holding On in 2012 and #5 with The Game in 2013.

He’s also the second ever artist to win The Triple J Hottest 100 twice, the only other artist to do that was Aus rockers Powderfinger who won in 1999 with These Days and in 2000 with My Happiness.

I actually think Flume manifested this win, with this Insta post from five weeks ago. Looks like someone’s been reading The Secret.

It’s been a big year for Flume, also coming in at number 30 with his Like a Version cover of Shooting Stars by the Bag Raiders. His cover also featured a bunch of gym bros, and of course, Toro y Moi.

This is the second year in the row that an Aussie band has taken out the top spot in the Triple J Hottest 100, with kids TV royalty The Wiggles winning last year with their cover of Tame Impala‘s Elephant.

The year before the Brits beat us to the coveted number one spot with Heat Waves by Glass Animals, narrowly winning over Spacey Jane‘s Booster Seat by ant’s nutsack (350 votes to be exact).

Now, here’s that cheeky Triple J Hottest 100 Top 10 if you’d like to have another squiz.

1. Say Nothing – Flume

2. B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

3. Hardlight – Spacey Jane

4. Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

5. It’s Been A Long Day – Spacey Jane

6. Sitting Up – Spacey Jane

7. About Damn Time – Lizzo

8. Stars in your Eyes – Ball Park Music

9. in the wake of your leave – Gang Of Youths

10. Glimpse of Us – Joji

Not bhed, good size.