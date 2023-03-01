Despite having a truly cooked experience on the show, Janelle Han is open to a MAFS return next season.

Honestly after being paired with professional yucky boy, Adam Seed, I’d forgive the beauty influencer if she wanted to pretend the whole experience never happened. But in a true glass-half-full girlie kinda way, Janelle said she’s already keen to return to give the “experiment” another whirl.



“If I could come back next year, I would say yes because I really was robbed of the experience,” she told Yahoo! Lifestyle.



“I really think from day one I was completely stitched up with someone that was not at all what I asked for, and I knew that.”



Wait a minute… she didn’t ask the experts for a man who loves to gaslight and smooch other gals on a night out? I wonder where the producers got that one from.









“So if I were to come back for the next season, I would hope that they could perfectly pair me with someone that they thought there could be a future with,” she continued.









Big ask, queen.

But look, I can’t think of a better way to kick off Season Eleven than have Janelle return to the MAFS party. After all, she is an absolute ~vibe~ and I’m not done with her sickening femme fatale looks and bad bitch attitude.

How do we keep just Janelle 🤔 #MAFSAU — Mel (@Mel_Kel87) February 26, 2023

Thankfully, it’s not the first time a MAFS bride has returned for round two.

Season Six’s Elizabeth Sobinoff returned to Season Seven for another crack at finding a match. And thankfully, she was matched with a much more viable hubby, Seb Gilhaus, who she was with for almost a year after the season wrapped.

Not too bad from a show that only has a handful of couples still standing from ten seasons of expert-matched relationships.



Brb starting a petition to let Janelle slay another day!