It’s the second-last dinner party for our MAFS 2024 recap of Episode 32. I’m not going to lie, I thought we were closer to the finish line than that. I want my life back!!!



The producers are making us believe that Tori and fembot Lauren were once best friends based on that one night they were tanked together (the MAFS Hen’s).

I was quite literally friends with everyone that night, including Austin Powers

Have the production staff never been in a female bathroom? That shit never lasts (I’m a feminist, I promise), especially when there’s a turd boyfriend in the mix.

Anyway, they’re at odds because Tori was the only person who didn’t message Lauren while she was away unwell. Tori, however, was busy getting a dicking on the Gold Coast like all the people who have visited the Gold Coast before her.

FINALLY

“It was great,” she tells producers. Whatever it was, it lasted for 10-15 minutes and his ever-exposed nipples were likely out in full force — perhaps they even copped a nibble or a twist!

The right nipple’s my fave!

“It worked, she liked it,” Jack relays of the now-reduced eight-minute activity.

“The man’s always the star of the show, let’s be honest.”

I pissed everywhere!!

I do not like the mental images that accompany that statement.

Meanwhile, Jade‘s preparing for The Hunger Games.

Katniss Everdeen, District 12

Lucinda‘s alive and confirms she hasn’t seen Timothy since the fake campsite breakup. She’s checked in on him via text but hasn’t heard back. Timothy!!! Naughty.

Timothy feels embarrassed and is open to hearing what she has to say, he just needed time to recharge.

He wants her to give it to him straight “without all the flowery talk”.

No one leaves Lucinda on read. No one!!

Eden is breaking down over the anxiety surrounding the dinner party.

Jayden has told her that he wants to be open about the relationship’s imperfections during the Home Stays, but Eden is stressed about the conflict that might bring.

The Uber’s here and we’re going

MAFS dinner party time.



Lucinda rocks up alone, shocking everyone considering her recent kiss with Timothy.

Lucinda shares that Timothy’s man cave was uninspiring and sticky, which would have come across as judgemental if anyone other than Lucinda said it.

“I like a lush space,” she confirms.

And this… was not lush

Jade jumps in to tell the group that Jack and Tori had sex. That was communicated with a wind emoji text from Jack to Ridge so I can only assume that he farted on Tori.

Jack and Tori arrive to confirm they consummated. Lauren smells bullshit — not of the flatulent variety — because they’re not very close for two people who have likely bonded over a clean-up towel.

MAFS expert John Aiken agrees.

Timothy walks in alone and Lucinda greets him immediately.

What a woman

“It was good to see Lu,” Timothy tells producers, but I think he was more excited to see Lauren TBH.

The gossip tripod is back together!

Hey hey hey! How are my best girl friends?

It’s dinner time and Timothy reveals that home stays was “shit” and that it only got “worse and worse” throughout the course of the visit.

“It wasn’t the best,” Timothy turns to say to Lucinda, before asking her for a chat.

He explains to her that he was defeated going into Home Stays and was operating at about 40 per cent.

Please do whatever you can to get this woman back

“I’ve had two days, I’ve had time on my own. I do want to apologise,” he tells her.

“I felt really good seeing you tonight,” he continues.

He wants Lucinda to call him a dickhead every once in a while. Or a fuckwit!

Speaking the truth is absolutely my jam, you fuckwit

“He’s really hard to stay angry at,” Lucinda shares to producers. Is this… hope? IDK!

Ridge is explaining that he and his mates talk “doggy” and “reverse cow” and not “just missionary”, which is a sentence I struggle to translate.



It’s very weird and Tori would like him to grow up for 30 seconds. Jade would like him to grow up for… life.

I just, like, couldn’t imagine being married to someone disrespectful and immature, you know?

“I’m not getting a lot of daddy vibes,” expert John says from the viewing room and I am HOWLING.

Meanwhile, Jack says he’s got a room for Tori when she’s ready to move to the Gold Coast. But wouldn’t it be… his room?

Oh dear, Tori’s falling in love with Jack! And presumably his nipples!

How about Jack, though? How’s he feeling post-coitus?

Oh, you know, he’s “having a good time”!

I’m uprooting my life for a “good time”?????

“I’ve got a lot of love for Tori,” he continues and hell, that would hurt.

“Have you made up the sleeping thing to take the heat off?” Timothy asks. Tori no likey!

“Did you kiss your fucking wife to take the heat off?” Tori rebuts.

HOW DARE YOU IT WAS THE MOMENT OF THE SEASON

Tori tells everyone they can laugh if she’s played a fool at the end of this.

“Open your eyes,” Lauren tells Tori.

“No one at this table,” Tori starts.

“Maybe you at the beginning,” she points to Lauren, “I would want to spend time with after this experiment.”

Lol yeah because there are no influencer events on the Gold Coast, babe

Lauren is every person who has tried to protect her friend from a toxic boyfriend: deflated, defeated but most importantly, worried.

I give up

Eden and Jayden have been asked how their Home Stays were. They don’t answer and instead leave the table.

“I don’t think I can do this anymore,” Eden tells him, away from the dinner party.

But every episode is 3K minimum followers

He doesn’t believe Eden because she keeps changing her mind.

“I am honestly scared of conflict with him because I can’t get out of it once I’m in it,” Eden explains to producers. That makes me sad because it is a situation in which I can relate to.

“Sometimes I feel like he treats me like his opponent rather than his teammates.”

And that’s a wrap! Sunday will be the LAST Commitment Ceremony and there’s a new MAFS cheating scandal that’ll come out of it. I’ve got a feeling it’s Jono. Why? Oh, just a hunch.



Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. Follow her on Instagram.