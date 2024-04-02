MAFS’ Tori Reveals She Almost Quit The Show With Jack In The Middle Of The Season

Season 11 Married At First Sight (MAFS) bride Tori Adams has revealed that she wanted to quit the experiment mid-season, along with her reality TV hubby, Jack Dunkley.

It’s been a very wild ride for Tori and Jack on this year’s season of MAFS. In case you haven’t kept up with the popular reality TV show, I would argue that these two were one of the most talked about couples — by both their fellow participants and the viewers — in the experiment.

You see, Jack did a lot of questionable things. He was responsible for that “muzzle” comment which he directed at Lauren. He was also accused of body shaming fellow groom Tristan, and he was dragged multiple times by viewers for his actions. This included his apology to Tristan and the way he failed to defend Tori after Lizz came at her during Home Stays.

Throughout the season, the authenticity of Jack and Tori’s relationship was the topic of conversation during multiple dinner parties.

(Image source: Nine / MAFS)

Now that the season is finished, and the pair decided to leave the show together, the reality TV bride has confessed that she contemplated quitting the show with Jack due to all the drama they were subjected to during the experiment.

“I remember getting to a point where I said to Jack ‘let’s just leave’ probably just after the retreat,” Tori said in an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

“I was like, ‘let’s just go together, we don’t need to be surrounded by these people, these are not our people, let’s just go.’”

The controversial bride continued to say that she knew her relationship was strong and that her fellow MAFS participants “were never” going to be on her side.

“We were there for us and we had a really strong dynamic and a really strong relationship. So I think, we were just armoured up and ready to get to the end.”

(Image source: Nine / MAFS)

It’s not surprising that Tori felt this way during the experiment. During the second last dinner party, Tori expressed to the rest of the participants that she had grown tired of her fellow brides and grooms.

“There is no one at this table that I’d want to spend time with after this experiment. None of you. None!” the bride exclaimed to the group.

The statement was shared after she and Jack’s relationship was questioned and ridiculed at the table. The experts also noted that Lauren in particular was hurt by Tori’s comments.

(Image source: Nine / MAFS)

Is Tori still in touch with anyone after Married At First Sight?

As you would know from Monday night’s episode, Tori and Jack were one of the few couples who made it to Final Vows. Although it seemed like Jack was going to dump his reality TV bride, the pair ended up leaving the experiment together.

It has since been rumoured that the pair are still going strong, especially after paparazzi pics surfaced earlier in the season which featured the couple seemingly celebrating the 2023 holidays together.

During her interview with Daily Mail Australia, Tori admitted that she did “keep in touch” with some of her cast mates.

“I definitely keep in touch with a few old cast members. I don’t feel as isolated now because we’re obviously in the real world and surrounded by our people. But at the time on the show, yeah, it’s absolutely isolating,” she said, per the publication.

“It just shows people’s true colours, I definitely felt isolated on the show, but I don’t feel like that anymore.”

She also admitted that a “group” from the cast had not reached out to her since filming, however, she knew this would happen. I don’t want to point fingers but I think this could be a groom with a name that rhymes with shmimothy.

TBH, I kind of wish that Tori and Jack left mid-experiment together, just to see the fallout of their departure on both the experts and the participants.

Would’ve made the season extra spicy, in my opinion.