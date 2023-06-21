Harry Styles Apparently ‘Crashed’ MAFS’ Duncan And Evelyn’s First Date & She Truly Has It All

Married At First Sight (MAFS) zaddy Duncan James has revealed the moment where Harry Styles “crashed” his first date with Evelyn Ellis.

The Season 10 groom recently spilled juicy details about the beginning of his relo with Evelyn on the Back To Reality podcast, which is hosted by MAFS alum and shoey king Al Perkins and Love Island‘s Taku Chimwaza. He also revealed how their first lil’ date was interrupted by the British pop sensation.

“I’ve got my boat license and my mate owns a boat company which gives me access to lots of brand new boats,” he said.

Cue the Jaws theme song. Duncan then said he spotted the “Adore You” singer on a boat in that same secluded spot, just right next to him and Evelyn.

“Then I took her around the other side just to show her a bit of a different landscape and then pulled up on the boat next to us about 20 metres away was Harry Styles,” he said.

“It was actually a smaller boat than the one we were on, which was super weird. He probably had about 10 people on board and he just sat up the back really uninterested with everyone else.”

Harry and Duncan on a first date? Evelyn is a lucky gal! And let’s not forget that she was previously linked to former teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber.

Just like myself, Al and Taku expressed their excitement at hearing about Styles’ unintentional appearance on Duncan and Evelyn’s date.

“That’s a cool first date,” Al said.

“Actually sounds like a Bachelor date to me,” Taku added.

Thankfully, Evelyn did not jump overboard for the British pop star because she and Duncan are honestly Australia’s hottest couple. They’re kinda like the golden couple of Season 10, despite not being matched on the show.

Duncan and Evelyn hard launched their relationship in May, a couple of weeks after Season 10 aired its final episode.

Ever since they’ve gone public with their relationship, the couple have shared some serious PDA on Instagram and have appeared at multiple events together.

(Source: Instagram / @duncan__james)

They’re currently rumoured to make an appearance on the Logies red carpet this year, whilst other MAFS contestants are allegedly “fuming” over being snubbed an invite to the event.

(Source: Instagram / @duncan__james)

As much as MAFS gives me a headache, every time I see news about these two, I’m in so much awe.

Duncan + Evelyn 4 lyf.

Image Source: Getty Images / Dave J Hogan