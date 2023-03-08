Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestant Evelyn Ellis has addressed her connection to Justin Bieber (????) after pictures of the two in the back seat of a car in 2016 emerged online. This woman has lived one thousand lives, I can’t wait for her photo with Albert Einstein to leak.

Evelyn hopped on the radio on Wednesday to clarify how she knew Justin Bieber and if anything it’s left us with more questions than answers.

The paparazzi shots in question were reportedly taken in London on February 2016. At the time, Evelyn was working as a nightclub hostess at Tape.

“This story is too good, but I can’t say it today. I’ll save it for a rainy day,” she told 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin.

“What I will say is it was a fun night out.”

I have no idea when Evelyn plans on revealing what the hell went on in that car but I am SEATED for when she does.

After this statement, Hughesy implied that she and Justin made out in the car, to which Evelyn firmly replied: “We did not get it on.”

When Erin Molan asked if Justin broke Evelyn’s heart, however, she was pretty silent.

“I do not deny or confirm these allegations,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Evelyn has been spotted with a known face in pap pics after images of her with Andrew Tate in Thailand emerged online as well.

The pics were also from 2016, which is when Evelyn met Andrew on the set of Big Brother UK, in which she came fifth place and Andrew was kicked out early amid abuse allegations.

“Andrew and I were in the [Big Brother] house briefly at the same time, and he left early. We stayed friends and when Andrew was in my life and we were mates or whatever, he wasn’t Andrew Tate,” Evelyn told PEDESTRIAN.TV’s We’ve Done The MAFS podcast.

“He wasn’t this big controversial person that like the media goes on about. I think he knows what to say and what to do to get people rattled.”

Evelyn achieved more in 2016 than I have in my whole life, it seems.

