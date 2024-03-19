MAFS’ Jack Reportedly Granted A Temporary Protection Order Against His Ex-Girlfriend

Married At First Sight‘s (MAFS) Jack Dunkley has reportedly been granted a temporary protection order against his ex-girlfriend Courtney Jade, who has previously accused the groom of dumping her for the show.

Daily Mail Australia has reported claims that Season 11 groom Jack has been granted a temporary protection order against his ex Courtney after filing a request at Southport Magistrates Court in early March. A temporary protection order is a short-term order that is made before a court decides whether or not to make a domestic violence order.

In court documents reportedly obtained by the publication, a hearing for the request will resume on April 18. Daily Mail Australia claims that in the order, it states that Courtney “must be of good behaviour towards the aggrieved and not commit domestic violence against the aggrieved”.

The order also reportedly states that she must not make any contact with Jack, such as making “adverse comments” about him on social media. She must not also “approach or remain within 100 metres” of him, except when she’s in court.

Following the news, the MAFS participant has issued a public statement regarding the temporary protection order via Instagram account @MAFSuncensored.

In the statement, Jack accused his ex of verbally harassing him via text messages, phone calls and emails.

“The severity of the communications I was receiving from Courtney only intensified,” he wrote.

“I had only known Courtney for 3/4 months from our very first encounter to the day I ended the relationship.

“This is the first and final comment regarding this issue. My family and I wish Courtney all the best on her journey of self discovery.”

Prior to this year’s season of MAFS, Jack was accused of leaving Courtney to join the show in August 2023.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Courtney left a comment under an Instagram post from The Wash where she alleged that the reality TV groom lied to her before they split.

“Breaks up with me right after I met his family and he told me he loves me. Tells me it’s for [a] ‘work opportunity in America’ only to find out he’s on MAFS in Sydney,” she wrote.

Courtney reportedly wrote a second comment, following up that claim, saying that she was introduced to Jack’s family before he jumped on the show.

“When someone tells you they love you, introduces you to their family, lies to you saying they are going America ‘for a work opportunity’ only to find out they broke your heart to be on MAFS,” she reportedly penned.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Courtney for comment.