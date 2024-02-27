Apparently MAFS Bride Ellie Left Her Boyfriend Of Four Months To Go On The Show

By

Laura Masia

Published

Every season of Married At First Sight we hear the same thing — a contestant has dumped their partner to go on the show. So far this season, we’ve heard this rhetoric play out with this season’s apparent villain Jack Dunkley who reportedly dumped his GF to go on the show but now it seems like another contestant has changed their relationship status in order to star in MAFS 2024 — and it’s not who you’d expect!

According to So Dramatic!, 2024 bride Ellie Dix had been dating a dude for four months before MAFS but she called it quits when the application opportunity came up.

“Ellie was dating a guy for about four months before MAFS and broke up with him to go on the show,” a source said.

“She openly admitted this to Ben [Walters]on their honeymoon during the Confessions Box challenge. She said it on camera, but they never showed it.”

Me, watching this godforsaken show. (Image: Nine)

Another source told So Dramatic! that Ellie was searching for the limelight while on the show.

“It’s funny that Ben copped so much shit from Ellie’s cousin for being fame-hungry when that’s exactly why she went on the show,” an anonymous cast member allegedly said.

They also claimed that she had gone on MAFS after applying for Love Triangle, another love-based reality show created by the production company behind MAFS.

READ MORE
Is There Any Such Thing As Going On MAFS For The ‘Right Reasons’ Anymore?

Personally, I don’t think it’s a huge deal. If you’re willing to break up with someone to go on TV, I think it’s safe to say that the relationship isn’t a long-lasting eternal love, don’t you think?

Anyway, it all seemed to work out for Ellie who has now appeared to shack up with a different MAFS groom to her on-screen hubby Ben. She’s recently been papped frolicking around in the surf at a Sydney beach with Jono McCullough.

The pics look staged AF but they look happy so whatever works, I guess!

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

Family Of Jesse Baird Has Now Published A Heartbreaking Statement Following His Shock Death

Family Of Jesse Baird Has Now Published A Heartbreaking Statement Following His Shock Death

News

Organic article

Beau Lamarre-Condon Allegedly Bought Angle Grinder, Padlocks & Weights Days After Alleged Murders

Beau Lamarre-Condon Allegedly Bought Angle Grinder, Padlocks & Weights Days After Alleged Murders

News

Organic article

A Close Friend Of Jesse Baird Claims He Never Actually Dated NSW Cop Beau Lamarre-Condon

A Close Friend Of Jesse Baird Claims He Never Actually Dated NSW Cop Beau Lamarre-Condon

News

Organic article

8 Cliché Myths About Porn Debunked By Angela White, AKA The World’s Most Famous Porn Star

8 Cliché Myths About Porn Debunked By Angela White, AKA The World’s Most Famous Porn Star

Sex + Dating

Organic article