Will Sara and Jack get a serious talking to for our MAFS 2024 recap of Episode 25? Fingers, toes and testes are crossed!



Lucinda is happy that she and Timothy are progressing even if it does take them into 2026.

It’s been 84 years

Tori has been reflecting and, in particular, can’t get past the fat-shaming whale comment Jack made at the MAFS Couples Retreat. I find it interesting how Jack does several things at once so we almost forget about some of the other cooked stuff he’s been accused of — like touching Sara.

Don’t put makeup on that neck, Jack might kiss it!!!

Tristan told Cassandra that he’s falling in love with her, which is huge because he’s never said that to someone before.

Cassandra has, though. But she does not love him back. “And if I don’t love him, I should write leave.”

No

Sara has arrived at Tim‘s door to tell him that she knows what she’s done — which is lie about seeing her ex-boyfriend who she may or may not have slept with — was wrong.

They are fighting over the fact she asked Eden for a cute shirt instead of a cute dress to see the ex in.

It was not a sundress to get railed in

She then walks out which feels a bit counterproductive, just in time for the MAFS Commitment Ceremony.

Lucinda and Timothy are up and Timothy reveals that the MAFS Couples Retreat “was tough”.

He explains that he felt “incredible sadness” when thinking about being the “most lonely person there”.

You’re one of a kind Lulu

I have chills watching how Lucinda reassures him as he opens up about his emotions and grief journey.

MAFS expert John Aiken finally smells a romantic chance between these two.

Lucinda’s stay decision includes exploding brick walls and a request for a hug a day. John demands that Timothy give her those daily hugs.

Thank you Johnny

Eden and Jayden are up and I’m bored already. Eden reckons it’s the hardest week of the MAFS experiment so far.

“What we learned is that mine and Jayden’s morals and principles align exactly, however, the way we would go about things was quite different.”

I fuck friends, she doesn’t

Tim appreciates that the MAFS couple came forward and told him about Sara, which helps Eden feel better about the situation.



Jayden says some shit about Eden being with “a big dog” and I think we’re on the wrong network for that bedtime story.

Tristan is up and tells the MAFS experts that he shat balls when telling Cassandra he’s falling in love with her.

To clarify, you excreted testicles?

MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla can tell that Cassandra is uncomfortable.

“I really wish that I felt the same way back,” Cassandra explains.

Omg imagine not feeling the same way about your partner as they feel about you!!!!

“It’s not there,” she confirms. She doesn’t understand how he’s in love when they hardly even kiss, and that maybe their versions of love are different.

Shouldn’t we be MAKING love then

Cass is dragging her heels before dropping the friend card and writing leave.

Tristan tells her they’ll have a great week. Ah I forgot she has to stay!

John says Cassandra is slipping through his fingers and Tristan reckons he’s trying everything.

John reminds Tristan that he has been given him advice every week and “now it’s on you guys to pull it together or get out.”

Yes sir

Dicky and Andrea are up. She likes it when her husband’s sick because he’s quieter!

He took that the wrong way because he’s a human, and says they haven’t kissed for over six weeks.

Not since we sucked and fucked

He seems at his wit’s end because he thinks he’s been nice and soft and kind on the couch every week.

Except that week you overshared!!

Andie chose to stay and didn’t bust out one song lyric, which pisses me off greatly as I had a bet happening with someone that it would be The Kid LAROI.

Lauren and Jono are up.

They’ve had good chats, spoken about the future and have started holding hands which is a weird thing to be celebrating six weeks into this thing. They will be staying with enthusiasm. So will Ridge and Jade.

Stephen and Michael are up and why are they even still here? Unsuprisingly, they both write leave, but not before Michael sasses Stephen for not giving 100% in this experiment.

Oh NOW u wanna touch me

Tori and Jack are up. John can see how pissed Tori is with Jack, which is interesting considering the man is struggling to keep his eyes open.

Stay awake babe

“I’m at a point where I need firm action,” Tori shares.

“I don’t condone this behaviour. I don’t stand for any of this.”

Better late than never I guess

John tells Jack that he’s lost for words before listing out all the things he’s done wrong in this experiment, including:

Ex-girlfriend on the outside

Muzzle comment

Offering Tori up for sex

Surely not!!

He then mentions the whale comment and that Jack should know better as a personal trainer.

“I’ve got to clean my act up,” Jack says.

Does Tori trust him?

“That element of trust is in question, yep.”

Jack and his nipples will, of course, be staying.

Another week of areola viewing, splendid

And Tori?

“I don’t need to hear anymore, I need to see. And in order to see, I need to stay.”

nice justification

Sara and Tim are up and Sara gives the MAFS experts a play-by-play of Tim finding out about her seeing her ex.

She thinks they’re just friends and haven’t been together for six years.

She said they were on again and off again for four years. But not for the last two years! But she hooked up with him a month before the experiment? Alessandra calls her out on her shit understanding of mathematics.

ah fuck

“Friends don’t get naked and have sex,” John tells her. “You did that a month before the experiment started.”

“What was your question?” she asks.

SCUSE ME

“Sara, if you’re just friends, why would you wanna borrow a dress to meet your ex?” the experts ask.

I dress for Da Galz, not the male gaze

“Coz he’s not just a friend,” Jayden jumps in.

Everyone jumps in and says that if Eden didn’t push her to tell Tim, he never would’ve found out.

“This is my time on the couch,” Sara warns. “This isn’t a dinner party. Thank you.”

MY AIRTIME!!!

“Sorry guys, my turn. Thanks!”

Tim explains to John that he’s hurt but the discovery is helping put the pieces together to figure out why this relationship hasn’t been working.

“I don’t think she really likes me,” Tim shares.

He’s not too sure if anything physical happened between Sara and her ex and is confident that he’ll never actually know.

The experts are confused as to why Sara stormed out and didn’t apologise to Tim.

I was more worried about what the table thought than what he thought

“You didn’t even follow up with me,” Tim tells her. “You didn’t even text me to see if I’m okay. What do you think that shows me?”

John warns Sara that people will find it difficult to date her if she doesn’t change.

Sara starts to tell Tim something, and then he contributes, which is a bad idea because she, as always, would like the centre stage.

y do i bother opening my mouth

“Can I just make a quick observation with what I just saw you do?” Stephen jumps in.

MY AIRTIME!!

“So you just gave his big spiel to us all about how your priority’s Tim and you’re going to put him first. But when he tried to speak you shut him down.”

Going out with a bang!!

“Thank you, Stephen,” Tim responds.

Tim writes leave and Sara writes stay because she’s an asshole.

I’m guessing her ex lives near Skye Suites

John tells Sara to tell Tim what she’s going to do this week to make it up to him. In front of everyone!!

“Tim, I hope you can give me the chance to show you that I really do want to be here.”

She then asks him for a hug.

fuck you

John tells Sara to walk differently this week.

Ugh I intend on being hungover all week leave me alone

Praying for Tim and only Tim over the next week.

OK tomorrow night looks SO FUCKING GOOD. Mostly because of Jack VS Lauren and Jayden VS Sara.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. Follow her here.