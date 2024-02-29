MAFS’ Tori Has Apologised For The ‘Feral Outburst’ She Had At That Explosive Dinner Party

Married At First Sight‘s (MAFS) Tori has apologised for her behaviour during Wednesday night’s episode after viewers cracked the shits at the controversial bride online.

ICYMI: MAFS‘ latest episode was a shitshow. There were fights, breakups, name-calling and table-smacking, making it one of the most explosive dinner parties in the show’s history.

However, one person truly struck a chord with viewers, and that was the controversial bride Tori. The bride took aim at Timothy for his argument with Jayden, and then at Cassandra who defended Timothy.

Here’s a quick run-down on the clusterfuck.

What did Tori do on last night’s episode of Married at First Sight?

To give you a quick recap on Tori’s outburst — but I highly recommend you read our truuuuuly savage recap — the reality TV bride had a go at Timothy for having a crack at Jayden.

Tori went on to say that Timothy looked “smug” and looked like he “accomplished” something after that whole kerfuffle. She also went on to say that the language he used with Jayden was “disgusting”, despite her husband Jack telling another husband to “muzzle” his wife last week — to which she said nothing.

Do you see the hypocrisy?

Anyways, in Timothy’s defence, Cassandra piped up and suggested to Tori that Timothy’s face just looks like that.

In a confessional, Tori popped off, saying Cassandra shouldn’t be coming for her and that she’d been “drinking the Timothy Kool-Aid”.

“Don’t come for the top. I’m sorry. There’s a food fucking food chain here and you are not at the top,” Tori told producers.

How did viewers react to Tori’s outburst?

Naturally, viewers were PISSED AWF.

One, Cassandra is a fan fave. Two, where was Tori’s anger when her husband made a misogynistic comment at the last MAFS dinner party? And three, that food chain comment was NOT IT.

Anyways, heaps of folks shared their reactions to Tori on X, with many people slamming her for her behaviour.

Has Tori responded to the viewers following that Married At First Sight dinner party?

Speaking to Gina Jeffreys and Matt Beasley on STAR104.5, Tori admitted that her behaviour in last night’s episode was quite shocking.

“To be honest… I was watching that episode with my mother and she was just a bit like, ‘alright Tori what the hell is that?’ It was pretty gross in so far as how I displayed myself,” the controversial bride said.

“I was just angry. I was just harbouring a lot of frustration and it just came out, and Cass caught the brunt of it, the poor thing.”

Tori added that she has since apologised to Cassandra behind the scenes, and apologised a second time the day the episode aired.

“I messaged her yesterday and I was like, ‘I just want to reiterate how sorry I am for that feral little outburst. Sorry about that.’,” she said.

“You just have to own it and say sorry, and probably never do it again.”

Has Cassandra replied to Tori’s outburst on Married At First Sight?

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Cassandra confirmed that she and Tori had squashed that beef.

“I’m really thankful for everyone’s kindness and support but I think Tori was just lashing out because she was feeling hurt,” She told the publication.

“I don’t have any anger or animosity towards her. She had a lot going on in her court, her and Jack’s relationship was under a lot of fire.

“I didn’t see her private conversations till later and so I really was unaware that I had infuriated [Tori] that much.”

I’m so glad that Tori and Cassandra were able to mend their relationship.

At the end of the day, let this be a warning to anyone who wants to go on reality TV. Whatever you say is going to be broadcast… ON TV.