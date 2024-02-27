MAFS’ Ash & Natalie Have Sparked Romance Rumours Following His Shock Exit From The Show

Married At First Sight‘s (MAFS) Natalie Parham and Ash Galati have become the subject of romance rumours after pap photos of the pair being friendly at a function began to surface.

SMACK THAT DATING RUMOUR BUTTON! Natalie and Ash are the latest contestants from MAFS Season 11 to be hit with dating rumours, and as someone who has witnessed both of their reality TV relationships fail, I am so rooting for this rumoured pairing.

Rumours of a relationship first surfaced when Nat and Aah were spotted at an event on Sunday.

In a TikTok, posted by MAFS.Bachie.Reality (@mafs.bachie.reality), the duo is seen sitting next to each other and making jokes at the camera that’s recording them.

Following that post, an anonymous source told Daily Mail Australia that Natalie took a liking to Ash “after meeting him at the reunion”.

“They immediately hit it off. Nat has since told friends and her co-stars that she wishes that [she] was matched with someone like Ash,” they said.

In a number of pap photos obtained by the publication — that has since been reposted by reality TV gossip account @mafsgossip — Nat was snapped sitting on Ash’s lap at one point in the night.

Personally, I think that Nat and Ash could be mates, but I reckon they make a darn cute couple!!! Also, the source did not confirm nor deny if the Season 11 MAFS participants were in a relationship, so anything could happen.

Ash and Nat have many things in common. Both of them left the experiment early, and they were both seemingly paired with actors.

On Monday night’s episode, Ash officially left MAFS with his on-screen wife, psychic and former Home and Away actor, Madeleine Maxwell. Although he opted to stay in the last Commitment Ceremony, Ash ultimately decided to leave the show with his reality TV bride 24 hours later.

An anonymous source has since claimed that they were allowed to leave early due to Madeleine’s “state of mind with the pressure of the experiment”.

“Endemol Shine Australia will never compromise their duty of care for the sake of content or storylines,” the insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

(Image source: Nine)

Earlier in the season, Natalie quit the experiment after splitting from reality TV hubby Collins Christian. Like Ash and Madeleine, Natalie and Collins left the experiment after a brutal Commitment Ceremony.

Days after the shock exit, an inside source revealed that the couple were actually “removed” from the show, claiming that the reality TV bride was in “no state to continue production” following the recent death of her father.

(Image source: Nine)

Look, it’s only rumours, but I am really rooting for Natalie and her quest to find her other half.

Could it be Ash? I dunno, but at least she looks happy in the pap photos and the TikTok.

It’s what they BOTH deserve after their MAFS relationshits.