Married At First Sight (MAFS) may be over, but the drama is just getting started. While I’m still mourning the loss of what could’ve been with Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith, it looks like Daddy Tim has his sights set on a different MAFS bride.

And no, it’s not Andrea Thompson.

A few of the cast members were papped out and about by Daily Mail on Sunday evening and Timothy was holding Natalie Parham’s hand. As her ex Collins Christian would say, “What a day!”.

Timothy was originally paired with literal angel Lucinda. (Image: Nine)

Ever since Nat was paired with such a dud, I’d been hoping that she’d find romance elsewhere. There were rumours that she had a spark with intruder groom Ash Galati earlier this year, but sadly, he told Yahoo! Lifestyle that the pair were just friends.

Though the age gap between Timothy and Nat is pretty big – he’s 51 and she’s 32 – they both came onto the show weeks after losing their respective fathers. Nat’s mum was also fighting cancer during filming, and a big part of Timothy’s storyline revolved around how he had no family members left.

I can see how the couple could connect over their shared experiences (and trauma), plus there’s a special type of bond that reality TV stars have. The *rumoured* couple spent the evening alongside controversial couple Ellie Dix and Jonathan McCullough, Michael Felix and Andrea, plus previous contestants Tahnee Cook and Selina Chhaur.

Natalie was thriving at the MAFS Reunion. (Image: Nine)

Take this info with a large grain of salt though, as Timothy has been previously linked to Andrea, who shut dating rumours down in an interview with New Idea.

“There’s nothing romantic there… I adore him, and he adores me. He’s been a rock to me at times,” she said at the time.

Plus, a separate pap pic later that evening shows Nat holding hands with the OG gay contestant, Michael. Could it be that she’s just an affectionate girlie?

Only time will tell. I’m dying for Channel Nine to give the Season 11 participants their social media back, because there’s bound to be some wild MAFS goss that drops.