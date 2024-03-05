Married At First Sight (MAFS) rarely — and I mean, RARELY — has its wholesome moments, but on Tuesday night’s episode, fans were frothing the friendship between Timothy and Tristan.

One thing I love about reality TV shows is that sometimes you get to see a beautiful friendship evolve. And one thing that truly has me in a gorilla grip chokehold is definitely a bromance that was formed amongst a chaos-riddled season.

I remember in 2022, I wrote a love letter about Love Island Australia‘s Callum and Mitch, and their bromance. Ugh, disliked the boys, but their chemistry was unforgettable.

However, it seems that MAFS 2024 has birthed something better than a bromance. It has blessed us with a beautiful son and father bond between grooms Timothy and Tristan.

READ MORE MAFS 2024 Recap Episode 22: Timothy Surrenders To His Emotions In A Beautiful Breakthrough

Albeit, Tuesday night’s episode was packed with FUCKED moments — which PEDESTRIAN.TV recap queen Chantelle Schmidt put on blast — but I wanna take some time to appreciate the slight goodness we have in this series — a true rarity for MAFS.

Plus, the last couple of MAFS reactions have been hell with a side of hell.

Timothy and Tristan’s friendship was made apparent on Tuesday night’s episode. As the couples spent their final moments at the retreat, Timothy surprised Tristan with a matching grey Byron Bay hoodie!

That hug, I bet, was full of love!!! (Image source: Nine)

The moment was so bloody adorable, it almost felt like I was watching my little nephews and nieces open up presents on Christmas Eve.

Timothy looks like a proud dad. HELP, I’m crying and can’t relate. (kidding, love you Dad — who was literally watching MAFS the same time as me.) (Image source: Nine)

During a confessional, Timothy told producers that Tristan was “my boy” and that he has a “genuinely good heart”.

I cannot contain my love for this relationship.

Like, this was literally me, watching them share a warm embrace after the gift exchange:

via GIPHY

Here are the cutest reactions to Married At First Sight‘s Timothy and Tristan’s friendship

So help me GOD, if this father/son bond doesn’t survive the shitshow that’s MAFS, I will actually riot.