Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Natalie Parham didn’t find the happy ending she hoped for on the show after being paired with Collins Christian, but she’s now connecting with someone special.

And no, it’s not Timothy Smith or Ash Galati.

If you need a refresher, the bubbly but nervous bride entered the experiment just five weeks after her dad passed away. While she tried to make the relationship with Collins work, he didn’t reciprocate.

A teary Natalie decided to exit the show during their first dinner party, with Collins seemingly more upset about missing the MAFS experience than his bride. Producers convinced Natalie to return and give it another go, but the couple left for good when Natalie declared she couldn’t handle staying any longer at their first commitment ceremony. It gives me whiplash just thinking about it.

Natalie didn’t have the best time on the experiment. (Image: Nine)

If there’s anyone from MAFS Season 11 who deserves to find happiness, it’s definitely Natalie. The sweet bride is now trying something new, and is getting close to one of her female friends.

“I have been speaking to someone special. We’ve known each other for years. We met when she was married and I was in a long-term relationship,” she told Channel Nine.

“I’ve never dated a woman before, I’ve been attracted to them but I’ve never been able to take that step into dating. They have been an incredible support to me since I left the experiment. Even if it just eventuates into a nice friendship, we’re just going to see what happens.

READ MORE The MAFS 2024 Cast Get Their Social Media Accounts Back Soon So Here’s Where To Follow Them

Look, Collins was possibly the most out-there contestant we’ve seen on MAFS. I can’t tell if it was all editing, or if he’s just a spaced-out kinda dude.

If Natalie had been paired with, say, someone who had the emotional intelligence of all-time great Lucinda Light, she could’ve worked through her grief and made some heart-warming TV.

In the end, it seems like everything has worked out perfectly for our girl Nat. What a day!