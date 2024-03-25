Rumour Has It MAFS’ Lucinda Light Has Been Offered A Gig On MAFS’ NZ As A Relationship Expert

Lucinda Light, the only beacon of positivity in the Married At First Sight dumpster fire, is rumoured to be getting a sweet gig as a relationship expert on MAFS NZ. I… I can see it.

There’s no doubt that Lucinda is the fan favourite of the season. She’s earnest, warm and funny — her poems are iconic — and feels real despite the fact that this show is, well, not exactly renowned for genuine connections.

I’m sure there will soon be petitions to make her the next Bachelorette — but it looks like her reality TV career could be moving in the opposite direction. Instead of being the star of the show who is looking for love, rumour has it she could be the one dishing out relationship advice instead.

An insider spilled the beans to Yahoo Lifestyle that Lucinda has been offered a role on New Zealand’s version of Married At First Sight as a relationship expert.

“Her role on the overseas franchise won’t be officially announced until after Easter but an offer has been put on the table,” the source said.

“Channel Nine were hoping to keep this under wraps until after the season finishes as they prefer to keep the contestants as real and relatable as possible. However, no one’s more happy for Lucinda than the creators of MAFS. She deserves this.”

The source said the fan-fare around Lucinda was “unprecedented” and that it’s left her with heaps of offers.

“The popularity of Lucinda has been unprecedented and with a failed marriage to Melbourne-based Timothy unfolding over the last week, offers have been coming in from all over the shop,” they said.

“The world is her oyster and her co-stars have attributed her popularity to the humble nature she demonstrated throughout filming the season.”

As a marriage celebrant, Lucinda does have some wisdom in the topic of relationships unrelated to her stint on MAFS — and she’s proven herself to be a level-headed and fair thinker when it comes to relationships.

Honestly, this is a great opportunity for her. Just goes to show that if you remain genuine, people will see it and the universe will reward it.