MAFS Is Already Looking For Future Teeth Whitening Endorsers To Join The Show For Next Szn

No matter how hard you try you just can’t escape Married At First Sight. As we come to the tail end of this whirlwind MAFS 2023 season, Channel Nine is quick to remind us that this is not the end. Season 11 is coming and they’re already looking for more clout-hungry singles ready to settle down.

Yesterday the offical Married At First Sight Instagram announced that they’re now accepting applications for Season 11 of the batshit reality show.

The post has quickly sparked a conversation in the comments about what viewers are hoping to see next time around.

The main consensus between fans is that they want ‘real’ people to be cast instead of influencers, actors and people who already have an established following.

This critique isn’t a new one, either.

For years the contestants have been outed for making multiple reality show appearances or straight up being actors.

But in my opinion, it’s only natural for actors, wannabe influencers and narcissists to gravitate to shows like MAFS. And if they’re single, potentially finding love on the show is just a bonus to the notoriety you’ll achieve whether it’s good or bad.

While it makes perfect sense to me to see fame-hungry people end up on our screens, some fans believe that the casting team just aren’t looking for regular people anymore.



Although the drama-filled storylines clearly gets people tuning in, the most-liked comment on the post asked producers to do a better job casting people who are genuinely looking for love.

Many fans felt that MAFS 2023 storylines had become too fabricated, begging for a sprinkle of realism à la Vanderpump Rules.



While casting people who are genuine about finding love is easier said than done, other users are hoping to see more LGBTQIA+ couples and more diversity in the mix. If you ask me, that’s a pretty achievable change to implement next season.





The fans have clearly spoken and hopefully the MAFS producers are hastily scribbling some notes.

But it is worth saying that MAFS is a ratings juggernaut. It almost always beats the other programs that are on TV that night by thousands of viewers. Just like Shakira‘s hips, the numbers don’t lie.

So despite the show being an absolute dumpster fire most of the time, whatever MAFS is doing is working. And I can’t help but think Channel Nine will stick to the same formula. After all, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

If you’re willing to risk it all for a chance at ~fame~ or are unlucky in luurrve you can apply to be on season 11 of Married At First Sight HERE.

Stupidly obsessed with MAFS? Hey, no judgement here. Why not follow our brand new podcast We’ve Done The MAFS HERE and for a weekly dump of MAFS news to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter HERE.