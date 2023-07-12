Uh Oh: Apparently Two Ex-Bachelor Leads Were Approached For MAFS 2024 And Dear God, Why?

Casting for MAFS 2024 is well underway and apparently producers have set their sights on some familiar faces: a coupla former leading lads from The Bachelor Australia.

The latest episode of the So Dramatic! podcast has spilled a heap of tea about the next season of both MAFS and The Bachelors so boil the kettle and let’s get into it.

If the rumours are true, it looks like another MAFS / The Bachelor crossover may be on the cards ‘cos according to a production insider, MAFS producers have their sights set on two ex-Bachies.

The sneaky source claimed that two of the three lads from last year’s season of The Bachelors, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli, were approached to appear in the next season of MAFS.

“They told friends they weren’t too keen on the idea but you just never know,” the source said.

ICYMI: McIntosh and Malucelli both starred on the groundbreaking 2022 season of The Bachelors, becoming the first three-way Bachies alongside Felix Von Hofe.

But wait, there’s more intel.

The pod revealed that a bloke who was in the running for The Bachelors has been snapped up by MAFS for its next season.

The bloke’s name is Ben Walters and apparently he’s been “claiming to anyone who will listen that he was hand-picked for The Bachelors but didn’t make the cut.”

The insider added, “Now he’s telling people MAFS producers are back in touch with him for this season.”

Walters recently shared a FB post asking if any of his mates are interested in going on a trip for two ‘cos he can no longer make it.

The holiday in question is on the same date as MAFS is due to start.

Coincidence? I think not.

Since we’re a little while off MAFS 2024, no official announcements have been made as of yet.

As for The Bachelors 2024, Ten unveiled the new leading lads over the weekend. The next batch of Bachies who’ll be appearing on our screens are named Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman.

Have at ’em below: