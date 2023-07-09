Oh God Not Again: 3 More Bachelors Have Been Confirmed So Let’s Roast Th-Sorry, Meet Them

The Bachelor (now, The Bachelors) will officially be returning for a second Aussie season and we’ve just copped profiles on these three new warm bodies before they’re inevitably herded off to the abattoir that is reality TV editing. I hope the 2,000 extra Insta followers will be worth it, lads.

The next batch of bachies who’ll be appearing on our screens are named Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman.

Wesley, a Brazilian man whose beard and head hair are both the same length, originally came to Australia to study theology.

“It’s a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture,” he said.

“It’s not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The next bloke, Ben, is from Melbourne and apparently an international model.

He has a passion for the environment and sustainability which makes him different to every other bachelor but the same as every other person in Melbourne.

“It’s such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky it’s also very daunting,” he said.

“I’ll be going in with an open mind and open heart to find the girl of my dreams.”

The last bloke (we’re nearly done, don’t worry), is an ex-NRL player who works as a lumberjack and also writes poems.

Ah, yes. A real Troy Bolton.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves – dialled up to 11,” he said.

“I’m looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family.”

And in even better news, Osher Günsberg will be returning to wrangle these three ragamuffins.

The series will also be shot in Victoria and we can’t wait for this year’s contestants to go on milk crate coffee outings, throw e-scooters in the Yarra River together, and bitch about Sydney on group dates.

It’s sure to be pure chaos and we can’t wait to watch it — wine in one hand, phone with group chat open in the other.