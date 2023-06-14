Laura Byrne Claps Back At ‘Completely Made Up’ Reports That She Auditioned To Host FBOY Island

Life Uncut podcast host and The Bachelor Australia TV star Laura Byrne has slammed reports that she was ever in the running to host the reality TV series FBOY Island.



On Wednesday morning, So Dramatic! reported that Laura was a hot contender for the hosting gig, but lost out to Abbie Chatfield. According to an anonymous “production source” speaking exclusively to the publication, Laura did screentests for the hosting role, but Abbie was deemed a better fit for the gig due to her single status and in-built audience.

The source told the gossip site that Laura “didn’t screen-test well” and that she “lacked the pizazz that Abbie has.”



“She also isn’t as big of a drawcard as Abbie and wouldn’t have brought the audience with her that Abbie does,” the unnamed source added.



They also claimed that Laura “would have been a nightmare on set to deal with” and that she’s “much better suited” for her stint on Dancing With The Stars.



Fkn ouchie mama.



But the juiciest bit was the source’s claim that the real reason Laura spoke out publicly against the show on her Instagram Stories after FBOY Island was announced, was because she didn’t land the coveted hosting job.



ICYMI, back in December 2022, Laura was at the center of some controversy for posting about the show on her IG Stories. She called out Abbie for fronting a show that she believed promoted fuck boys.



“Talks about dismantling the patriarchy. Announces that they are hosting FBOY Island. A show that encourages men to lie to women and manipulate their emotions in order to win a cash prize. That is enough internet for me today. The absolute hypocrisy,” Laura wrote on IG Stories, clearly alluding to Abbie.

The thing is, it would be pretty damn rich to come out swinging like that only to then have it leaked that you secretly auditioned for the gig. So we reached out to Laura, who vehemently denieed So Dramatic!’s claims that she had anything to do with the show.



“The story is completely made up,” she told PEDESTRIAN.



“I was never considered for the show. I never submitted a sizzle reel, nor was I a contender. At the end of the day, it’s a made-up story for clickbait.”



Yep. There you have it, folks.



Interestingly, fellow former Bachelorette contestant Angie Kent recently revealed on her podcast Two Girls One Pod that she went through the audition process to host the show.



“I was asked to audition for FBOY Island, and Abbie got it,” she revealed.



“But watching it now, I don’t think I would’ve been a good host at all.

“Because to be around that amount of men, I would have been fricken trying to clear their third eye chakras, I’d be getting out my sage, I’d be giving them free therapy, unwanted. I wouldn’t have been a vibe.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to BINGE for a comment.



