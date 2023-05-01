With reality dating shows like The Bachelor giving me a headache and Love Island at the point of recycling bombshells, I welcome FBOY Island Australia — no matter how chaotic it might be — with open arms.

What can I say? I’ve missed having absolute douchebags on my television screen. And it hasn’t even been a month since MAFS ended!

Here’s everything we know about FBOY Island Australia so far.

What is FBOY Island?

The aim of FBOY Island Australia is for three women to hang out with 24 (!!!) men and figure out which ones are nice guys who want a serious relationship, and which ones are the dirty fuckboys who only want one thing.

Sounds like an average day on Tinder. I can’t wait.

Now I know what you’re thinking: 24 dudes is a lot of dudes. But at the end of each episode, three men will be eliminated and reveal if they were here for love or roots as they forget to close the door on their way out.

The realty dating show format hails from America and is the brainchild of Elan Gale, who is also a producer for The Bachelor and author of You’re Not That Great (But Neither Is Anybody Else).

While a cash prize hasn’t been announced for the Australian version, The States’ version has had $100,000 USD up for grabs. Here’s the good part: the nice boys come with the intention of splitting that money, whereas the dirty dogs are down to take that prize for themselves.

Savagery. My favourite.

Who is the FBOY Island Australia host?

Abbie Chatfield is the host of FBOY Island Australia. Honestly, this queen has always said it how it is on the dating front — and knows when to call someone out if they’re being a donkey — so I think she’s going to dominate this role.

What channel is FBOY Island on?

FBOY Island Australia is a BINGE Original meaning you’ll only be able to watch it if you sign up to the streaming service. The good news? BINGE has 14-day free trials if you haven’t used one already. I see you and your several email addresses.

With And Just Like That Season 2 also dropping soon, it could be a worthy streaming service to have in 2023.

Do we have an FBOY Island Australia cast yet?

The buffet of fuckboys and nice gents are yet to be announced but we can assume they’re resilient rascals based off the FBOY Island application process alone.

We do, however, know who our leading ladies will be on FBOY Island Australia.

Ziara Rae



Ziara is a fashion model and honestly, it would be rude if she wasn’t. She likes men who are confident, outgoing and polite. Don’t we all!

Molly O’Halloran

Molly is a 26-year-old occupational therapist who has probably copped a joke about MDMA a few times in her life. Her FBOY Island profile describes her as “strong, confident and blunt” but with “a softer, more vulnerable side”.

Same, babes. SAME.

Sophie Kaos

Sophie is a DJ with a healthy Instagram following of more than 10,000 before the show’s even dropped. She likes men who are open-minded, motivated and active.

Is there an FBOY Island trailer?

Yes, there is an FBOY Island Australia trailer! Finally! The trailer dropped on May 1 featuring Chatfield on a boat, the leading three ladies frolicking in the water, a close-up of some abs and not much else, to be honest.

I have no doubt that there will be even more snippets dropping in the coming weeks to get us excited and hot n’ bothered in equal measure.

When is FBOY Island airing?

The FBOY Island Australia release date is May 29, 2023. This month! Consider me one very keen bean. If I have to deal with total turds in my own dating life, I may as well watch other women deal with the perils of trash men too.

We’re all in this together etc.