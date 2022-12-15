Oh FFS, Now Megan Marx Has Given Her Two Cents On The Abbie/Brittany/Kyle/Gravy Discourse

Gather round children ‘cos Megan Marx, Domenica Calarco and Em Rusciano (who has been ragged on by Meshel Laurie) have now given their two cents on the “slut-shaming” situation between Abbie Chatfield, Brittany Hockley, Kyle Sandilands and Yung Gravy. Oh, and Laura Byrne has also weighed in too.

You can catch up on the Chatfield, Hockley, Sandilands and Yung Gravy lore here, which includes Byrne’s hot take and the noted MILF lover slamming the gross interview.

Let us begin by starting with Marx’s thoughts and feelings.

She took aim at Chatfield via her Instagram Story, claiming she was engaging in “incredibly high-horsed judgemental diatribe”.

“Absolutely dying 😂,” Marx wrote.

“All this ‘work’ being done to dismantle internalised misogyny within the media space — with incredibly high-horsed judgemental diatribe that includes the public humiliation of another woman (all all the others in the past) — only to announce THE VERY NEXT DAY that they’re hosting Fuckboy Island? A morally anaemic show where men get paid to lie to women? Wtf? This is too good.

“Entertaining people through the humiliation of others is rank.

“This system of blaming individuals for very complex societal issues doesn’t just lack compassion — it makes us ineffective political actors.

“Too busy policing each other, too busy hurting and failing each other to enforce real change.

“Using ‘social justice’ as a BRAND to score gigs (THAT ARE CONTRARY TO YOUR WHOLE BRAND) is weird as shit.”

Morally anaemic? Diatribe? Someone read their thesaurus today!

Personally, my favourite part was when Marx attacked Chatfield for “entertaining people by humiliating others”, when Hockley and Sandilands did that first by making degrading, gross and slut-shaming comments about the It’s A Lot podcast host on live radio.

I’m begging for literally an ounce of critical thinking. A mere crumb.

Domenica Calarco also weighed in via an Instagram Story, which has since expired.

Per Daily Mail Australia, Calarco slammed Hockley for purporting to support other women but then… not actually supporting other women.

“I understand that Brittany probably wants to put her best foot forward, not fuck anyone over, impress people, be a little good girl, don’t do anything to piss anyone off so you can get more opportunities,” she said.

“This really annoys me. Something I really think is a load of fucking bullshit is women having each other’s backs, and women don’t. “And this is probably really controversial, but I’m going to say it because there are a lot of women who don’t have other women’s backs, and this is a major fucking example of it.” Look, she’s not bloody wrong. Ya can’t walk the walk if ya don’t talk the talk, as someone famous once said. Calarco also said the fact Hockley has a voice in the media via her podcast Life Uncut with Laura Byrne and gig at KISS FM, plus a large social media, makes the situation worse. “And I’m sick of people in the media, people who have podcasts, people who have some kind of social following, being all like, ‘Women support women! We love talking about women, we love supporting women,’ but then going and doing that,” she continued. “It’s exactly like what happened to me on MAFS where people were like, ‘I’m not slut-shaming but let’s make a big deal about the fact she has an OnlyFans’. “Cut the crap. Women supporting women? It doesn’t happen a lot.” The third person to enter the discourse chat is Em Rusciano, who sounded off via her Instagram Story. I honestly cannot remember how people used to share opinions on stuff before that medium, but here we are. “If seeing Abbie Chatfield defend herself by pointing out shitty behaviour challenges you in anyway [sic] — CHECK YOUR INTERNALISED MISOGYNY,” she wrote. “A couple of days ago a female comic said I was ‘being thirsty’ because I defended Abbie, interesting that me championing another woman is deemed that huh? “Goes to show that a lot of the disempowerment is coming from inside the house. Let it be known that I’m electrified by her refusal to absorb and walk past the incorrect narratives some people have about her. “It’s bad ass. Especially for a woman in the media, I’d say it’s fkn revolutionary.” Beautiful words, Em. Beautiful words. It truly perplexes me that people are coming down on Chatfield for calling out gross behaviour and for her supposed hypocrisy in announcing her new BINGE series FBOY Island Australia. Why not direct that energy at the people who made the foul, slut-shaming comments in the first place? Why is no one coming for Kyle Sandilands in all of this? What made Rusciano’s Story so intriguing was the fact she mentioned a “female comic” who told her she was being “thirsty” for supporting Abbie. She then posted a screenshot of said comment, which was from Meshel Laurie.

Laurie commented on a PEDESTRIAN.TV Instagram post about Abbie Chatfield calling out Brittany Hockley and Kyle Sandilands asking: “Oh fuck. Does she ever sleep?”

Rusciano replied to this comment saying: “@meshel_laurie yeah pretty well I imagine. She’s fkn killing everything. Total powerhouse. Love to see it.”

Laurie later clarified she “wasn’t being bitchy” and is “fully team Abbie”, and meant that Chatfield is across everything, day and night.

And there we have it. When will Prime Minister Anthony Albanese address the situation in parliament.