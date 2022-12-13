Abbie Chatfield has slammed Kyle Sandilands and Brittany Hockley for making slut-shamey comments about how many dates they think she goes on. Yes, somehow we’re back in the 1800s.

The reality star took to her podcast It’s A Lot and played a segment from the Kyle & Jackie O Show, where Kyle and Brittany interviewed Yung Gravy.

When the rapper said he had a budding relationship with Abbie, Kyle said “You and everyone else. Line up”. Brittany also chimed in with a barb of her own and commented she had “no doubt” the two had planned dates.

The implication appeared to be that Abbie apparently goes on too many dates or is always available for one — the kind of slut shaming you certainly don’t expect to see in 2022, but hey, what do we expect from talking bin lid Kyle. From Brittany though? A little more disappointing. Talk about dragging other women down.

Abbie has since hit back at the comments and called them out for their misogynistic trashing of a woman confident in her sexuality.

“I was incredibly disappointed to hear Kyle and Brittany slut shame me on breakfast radio during an interview with Yung Gravy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I listened to the segment because a friend of mine said I was mentioned, and discovered a conversation that is not only sexist, and deeply upsetting, but also not even …funny? This ‘joke’ echoed throughout the entire interview is the lowest hanging fruit.

“I’m fine to be made fun of, say my radio show is shit or that my podcast never gets any awards (sad vibes), but don’t perpetuate misogyny on a huge platform, giving people listening a pass to slut shame. If it’s said on breakfast radio, it’s fine right?

“People on commercial stations and networks need to do better, and not jump to misogynistic rhetoric whenever they have the chance. Try to actually be funny, idk.”

In a snippet from her podcast, Abbie also said she reckons the two were projecting their own shame of sexuality on her. The barbs appear to suggest because Abbie is open about her dating and sex life, she must be dating or having sex all the time, which they seem to think is a problem.

If she was, that would be her own damn business and no one else’s — but even then, Abbie herself said she wishes she was “having as much sex as Kule and Brittany think I do”.

Honestly the only thing I can think of that’s more embarrassing than listening to the Kyle & Jackie O Show is actually being on it. Gross.