MAFS’ Jayden’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims She Never Cheated & That His Confession Was A Crock Of Shit

In last night’s episode of Married At First Sight, Jayden Eynaud told Eden Harper that he slept with his ex-girlfriend’s best friend, while she watched, after he found out she was cheating on him.

This morning a woman claiming to be Jayden’s ex-girlfriend, who would prefer that her name remain anonymous, reached out to PEDESTRIAN.TV saying that this never happened.

She said that the pair dated for three years and have been broken up for over a year, but that she never cheated on him.



READ MORE Which Married At First Sight 2024 Couples Are Still Together

“I never fucking cheated on him,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.



“I never slept with anyone while we were in a relationship.”

When asked about whether or not she ever watched him sleep with one of her friends — something he confessed in last night’s MAFS episode — she said, “You couldn’t even pay my friends a million dollars to sleep with him.”

Image: Nine

That being said, she claims there was a moment when Jayden threatened to sleep with one of her friends after he found out about her going on dates. But she said they were broken up at the time, and had been for around three months.

“So we broke up for a little bit. And in that time, I was trying to move on because when you’re in a toxic relationship, you don’t really want to go back in there, but somehow you kind of like come back.”

“It was probably a couple of months that we were broken up and in that time, I ended up going on dates and talking to someone else — and I didn’t sleep with anyone — but I was just trying to move on. Anyway, we ended up talking and he found out, and he fucking lost his shit.”

“He was so angry at me,” she recalled. She claims he said, “Now for you to learn a lesson, I’m going to try to sleep with one of your friends.”



“I was like, ‘That’s pretty extreme, isn’t it?’, because I didn’t sleep with someone. And he was like, ‘No but this is the only way you will learn your lesson.’”

Image: Nine

She continued to say that they broke up because she was “very unhappy” and that he’s a “very insecure person”.

Although Jayden has been saying throughout his MAFS experiment that his ex-girlfriend cheated on him throughout the relationship, his ex maintains she never cheated on him.

“Someone would come up and talk to me [when we went out] and he would just fucking lose it.”

She told PEDESTRIAN she didn’t initially want to say anything but that she was getting bombarded with messages two episodes into MAFS.

“I’m getting people message me like, ‘Oh, why would you agree to that [watching your friend have sex with your boyfriend]? It just fucking sucks because I wasn’t a bad person. He was on national TV, saying all these things about me which are not true.”

“If he’s gonna fucking lie, at least make yourself look good.”

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer.