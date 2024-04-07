MAFS’ Fans Are Fuming Over Ellie & Jonathan’s Villain Behaviour At The Reunion Dinner Party

Married At First Sight (MAFS) viewers are raging against Ellie and Jonathan for their disgusting behaviour at Sunday night’s Reunion Dinner Party.

We’ve finally made it to the highly-anticipated Reunion Dinner Party of MAFS 2024. Although these dinner parties usually have a plethora of bullshit moments to jot down, there was definitely one couple who left viewers fuming. And that was Jonathan and Ellie.

If you truly want an in-depth, juicy recap, I highly recommend you give Chantelle Schmidt‘s Episode 37 a recap a cheeky geeze, BUT if you’re fuming at this couple and need validation, you’re in the right place.

Basically, there’s a lot of lore surrounding Ellie, Jono and Lauren’s beef. Of course, it stems from how he texted Ellie behind Lauren’s back throughout the whole experiment and assuring Lauren that it was nothing more than friendly banter.

However, after Lauren and Jono officially broke things off at the reunion, Ellie and Jono attended the Reunion Dinner Party as a couple. Of course, this confirmed Lauren’s suspicions that they were having a bit of a flirt behind her back.

When they entered the party, Lauren was visibly shook alongside the rest of the cast and experts.

Lauren attempted to say hi to Ellie, however, she ignored her. Ummm, what BOZO behaviour.

Things reached boiling point at the dinner party when the cast attempted to address the situation between Ellie, Jono and Lauren. Surprisingly, Jono was completely vile towards Lauren, accusing her of fake crying and being fake offended over their relationship.

Further into the night, Sara and Lauren attempted to figure out the true timeline of how Ellie and Jono started dating. But things erupted into a screaming match among the reality TV brides. Ellie then went on to yell at Lauren “I left the experiment at Week Five you (bleep bleep)”.

What Ellie exactly said was never shared as it was censored, however, it is suggested that she called Lauren a “fucking bitch.”

(Image source: Nine / MAFS)

Throughout the whole dinner party, Ellie and Jono were just completely rude and vile towards their fellow participants.

Following their behaviour at the Reunion Dinner Party, punters had a MAJOR BONE to pick with these spawns of Beelzebub.

Here are some of the reactions to Ellie and Jonathan at the Married At First Sight Reunion Dinner Party

Imagine being so boring that the only other personality trait is being nasty. Like being either boring or nasty? pick a struggle!!!

Also, this being your most memorable moment on the show is so embarrassing.