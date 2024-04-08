The MAFS Reunion Was Even Juicier Than We Saw & The Stars Are Revealing Which Scenes Were Cut

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Reunion Dinner Party was wild – we had a new couple debut, arguments and tears – but many scenes were cut out because they were simply too explosive.

I love a little MAFS goss sesh, so let’s get into it!

Everything you didn’t see from the MAFS Reunion Dinner Party

Lauren’s dramatic exit before dinner was served

While none of us were blindsided when Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix turned up to the reunion smitten with each other (thanks to leaked pap pics earlier in the year), Jono’s ex Lauren Dunn wasn’t given any warning.

“Producers told [Ellie and Jono] not to tell anyone for shock factor,” a source told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “However, for respect for Lauren, he should’ve pulled her aside straight away, or just gone against them and told her.”

The Reunion Dinner Party was, as expected, a shit show. (Image: Nine)

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Lauren was so upset by the reveal that she left the Reunion Dinner Party and had no intention of returning. Producers had to coax her back by saying she needed to tell her side of the story.

“The producers convinced her to go back by saying she’ll get a better edit and get the chance to end the series a hero by calling Jono out,” the insider said.

Jayden made Lauren cry at the MAFS Reunion Dinner Party, not Jono

By now we all know that the editors can play around with footage to craft a particular narrative, and it seems they were determined to portray Jono as a villain.

Even though I knew that Lauren wasn’t really that into Jono, I still felt bad when she started to tear up at the dinner table. I was annoyed at Jono for pushing her this far, but it turned out that I was completely fooled.

“Lauren was crying because Jayden [Eynaud] was yelling at her, not because of Jono,” a source told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

They continued: “He was saying ‘You’ve treated Jono like shit from start to finish’. Production pulled Jayden out and told him to stop because Lauren cried.”

Possibly one of the most hated couples in Australia right now. (Image: Nine)

Jack went for Lauren’s jugular

Jack ‘Manbun’ Dunkley surprisingly didn’t have much airtime during the episode, but not for a lack of trying. An insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle that he made some pretty serious claims about Lauren having a cheating scandal of her own.

“When Lauren was raging at Jono and Ellie, Jack started accusing Lauren of cheating throughout the experiment by having a secret boyfriend in Bali. Lauren denied this [as] Jack had no evidence to back these claims up,” the source spilled.

According to the publication, producers didn’t think this reveal would make sense for viewers coming this late in the game, so they cut all mention of this storyline. But, I’m intrigued. If anyone has any info about this steamy Bali romance, pls slide into my DMs!

You know it’s serious when Sara starts pointing furiously. (Image: Nine)

Ellie’s outburst was directed at Sara

Thanks to some sneaky editing, we were all stunned when seemingly sweet Ellie appeared to call Lauren a “fucking bitch”. But what we didn’t see almost justifies it IMO. I mean, there’s no excuse for being nasty, but I can totally relate to getting to the end of my tether when someone’s low-key bullying me.

“Ellie is honestly a really, really lovely girl. Lauren and Sara [Mesa] – mainly Sara – were going at her saying lots of mean things like ‘She’s been waiting for her moment in the limelight at least now she’s got it’,” our source spilled.

They continued: “And I think that’s when she said, ‘I left in week five you fucking bitch’. I don’t condone name calling…[but] Ellie has copped the most unfair [edit] of everyone in that episode.”

Ellie told Bronte & Lakey for Breakfast this morning that Sara was being “so horrible”, but said she “definitely regrets swearing on camera like that”.

Jono claims he had a bad edit on MAFS

In an interview with Gina & Matty for Breakfast, Jono claimed the Reunion Dinner Party didn’t play out how he remembered.

“They pick the people they want to make look good and they pick the people they want to [look bad] and they run with it. It was really tough for me to watch because it’s just not how it happened at all,” Jono told the radio hosts.

The couple watched Sunday night’s episode with five other cast members, including Daddy Timothy Smith, Andrea Thompson and Michael Felix.

“It was good having them around us because they knew what happened and how it went down. So we had their support which helped… you didn’t see any of the bad stuff [Lauren] did,” Jono added.

Of course, that’s just one side of the story. Another insider had a different take, saying: “Their damage control is so embarrassing but let’s be honest, futile.”

“That’s such BS,” they said of Ellie receiving an unfair edit. “The editors can’t force her to say the nasty things she said.”

Ridge and Jade’s secret split

Ridge Barredo and Jade Pywell are my fave couple from MAFS 2024, so I’m praying that this next bit of goss isn’t true. Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that while they looked super lovey-dovey last night, the couple actually “split many times” between Final Vows and the Dinner Party.

These two are DEECE. (Image: Nine)

Ridge and Jade supposedly had a blowout fight the day before the Reunion Dinner Party, but producers needed a couple that viewers could root for.

“Producers knew they were in the middle of a fight but it made no sense to bring that onto the show, so they were told to smile and fake it for the sake of giving viewers a happy ending,” the source spilled.

But don’t worry too much if you’re a Ridge and Jade stan, because they’re apparently back together. Phew. Love isn’t dead, guys!

If you want to know which MAFS 2024 couples are still together, we’ve got all the info here.