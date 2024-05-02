MAFS’ Ellie Has Defended Calling Sara A ‘Fucking Bitch’ But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Ellie Dix has just declared that herself, Lauren Dunn and Jonathan McCullough all had a wonderful time at the reunion dinner party. Yep, that dinner party, where Ellie snapped and called someone a “fucking bitch”. Guys, this was not on my bingo card for 2024.

After Jono and Ellie swanned into the dinner party and packed on the PDA, Lauren ended up tearing up over their new relationship. It didn’t help when Ellie called Sara Mesa or (Lauren?) a “fucking bitch”.

This was the nail in the coffin for most MAFS fans, with Jono and Ellie firmly sitting in villain territory since. The couple have been busy on a press tour to try and convince the public that were victims of a bad edit, but fans are having a hard time buying it.

Ellie recently shared a video on TikTok to explain what actually happened at the reunion, so here’s how she justified her behaviour.

Apparently if it’s 2.30am you’re allowed to call people bitches. (Image: TikTok @jono.ellie)

“So one of the big things which I copped a lot of hate for was the fact that I swore at Lauren – well it looked like I swore at Lauren,” she said.

“What actually happened is that it was like 2.30am and I was sitting down the end of the table across from Sara, Lauren and young Tim [Calwell]. Sara was leaning behind Lauren, chatting to Eden [Harper] and saying, ‘Ellie’s just here for the limelight, she’s just doing this to get attention and that, you know, just for the followers’.”

Ellie continued: “I actually finally lost it and you saw me lose my cool, finally, and I called her a fucking bitch. And it was 2.30am, I was tired, it was exhausting, and I snapped.”

READ MORE All The Tea Surrounding Married At First Sight New Zealand If You Miss Chaotic AF Dinner Parties

The MAFS star claimed that Sara was being “so rude” and she was completely “over it” because she had no beef with her fellow bride at all.

“I never swore at Lauren, and I never would swear at Lauren because she was really lovely to me at the dinner party and you know, we had a great time. Like her and Jono and I at one point, we were all laughing,” she claimed.

Everyone in this photo is apparently having a lovely time. (Image: Nine)

MAFS fans refuse to accept Ellie’s explanation

Most MAFS fans don’t think Ellie’s version of events makes a difference, with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

“That’s fine, understandable that we don’t see the whole picture, but the insensitivity towards Lauren with how she was parading their relationship and asking Lauren if she was upset?! What kind of question is that when Lauren clearly was. That’s the part that made me really feel for Lauren and be disgusted at Ellie and Jono” one person commented.

READ MORE A Thorough Investigation Into Whether MAFS Star Jack Owns Shorts That Don’t Look Like Undies

“There’s no clearing up the fact that she behaved terribly that night. Bad edit or not, it was apparent she was there to shove it in Lauren’s face. She’s made her bed. She can damn well lie in it,” another said.

“Still doesn’t make up for the rest of the performance her and Jono put on. They both behaved terribly. Editing only goes so far and the rest was you. Nice try at covering your butt. Is the heat too hot in the kitchen, not so funny now,” a third wrote.

Looks like Ellie and Jono need to head back to the drawing board to figure out how to turn this around. Somehow I don’t think another magazine cover is gonna cut it.