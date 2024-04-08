A MAFS Insider Has Revealed What *Really* Happened Between Jono, Ellie And Lauren

Married At First Sight (MAFS) provided us with not one, but two new villains last night. This is insane, seeing as we’re up to Episode 37 and the whole thing is practically over.

ICYMI: Jonathan McCullough, paired with fire-cracker Lauren Dunn, was outed recently for texting fellow cast member Ellie Dix around 100 times during the experiment. He denied having feelings for her but turned up hand-in-hand with Ellie at the Reunion Dinner Party which aired last night. Mr. Vanilla then decided to try and prove he had a personality by kissing Ellie approximately one million times in front of his ex. We get it, Jono! You’re in ~love~!

While viewers were disgusted by Jono and Ellie’s behaviour, an insider tells PEDESTRIAN.TV that Ellie and Jono got the rough end of the stick, saying: “I think Ellie has copped the most unfair [edit] of everyone in that episode. She’s honestly so nice.”

They continued: “I think everyone on the show has been portrayed accurately except Lauren and Jono. Jono had every reason to be off Lauren for how she treated him. A lot of it was cut out. He’s not perfect either but… she was often name-calling him, telling everyone she didn’t like him.”

For once, Jono was not boring. (Image: Nine)

The MAFS insider added it was clear to most of the cast that Lauren and Jono weren’t a match early on, but they both kept choosing to stay. Which, tbf, puts a bunch of the blame on Jono – because if his wife was as bad as he says, why’d he want to stick around?

And while it seems the whole of Australia isn’t behind Jono and Ellie (who I shall dub Jellie), most of the MAFS cast like the new couple.

“Everyone was actually really supportive of them being together which wasn’t shown, however I do think people [were] expecting them to be a bit more understanding of Lauren,” our source spilled.

So what about *that* moment where Ellie went full ham on Lauren and appeared to call her a “fucking bitch”? We can thank Lauren and Sara Mesa for that reality TV gold.

“Lauren and Sara – mainly Sara – were going at [Ellie] saying lots of mean things like, ‘She’s been waiting for her moment in the limelight, at least now she’s got it’. And I think that’s when she said, ‘I left in week five you fucking bitch’,” the insider revealed.

The new couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the episode (Image: Nine)

There are also some pesky rumours floating around saying that the MAFS cast deliberately kept Jellie’s appearance a secret from Lauren and Sara, but this doesn’t seem true.

“Nobody told Lauren [about Jono and Ellie] because genuinely only around two to three people knew about it,” our source said.

“Producers told them not to tell anyone for shock factor. However, out of respect for Lauren, [Jono] should’ve pulled her aside straight away.”

Ooft. This is so messy, but did we really expect anything else from this drama-filled cast? One thing’s for sure: I WILL be seated for tonight’s Reunion Couch Session.