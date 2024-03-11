For our MAFS 2024 recap of Episode 26, it’s feedback week time where Sara will no doubt be torn to shreds for her ex meet-ups.



Jayden and Eden are feeling smug after discovering they are aligned on everything except for his proclivity to even the score when it comes to people cheating, as well as his pornographic moustache.

Would you like to Arma-get-it-on? While someone watches?

Following last night’s MAFS Commitment Ceremony where MAFS expert John Aiken listed out all the things that make Jack a horrible human, Tori isn’t feeling her best.

Sadly for her, Jack is more worried about how the CC made him feel.

Maybe stop being a shit person and you’ll stop feeling like shit

Tim has been locked in the MAFS experiment for another week after his lying wife chose to write ‘Stay’ at the Commitment Ceremony.

This means he’s written her a three-page document about all the things she does that shit him up the wall.

I hate the way you speak over me

Sara finds this quite confronting and instead of hearing more of what he hates about her, would like a tangible action for her to be able to work towards during this week of overcompensating.

Tim would like Sara to brush his arm as she walks past, which is a very different way to respond to “cheating” in comparison to, say, Jayden.

Thank you for not asking to sleep with Lauren while I watch

Lauren and Jono have been tasked with asking Tori and Jack questions as part of the feedback week challenge. Lauren’s questions for Jack — AKA the leprechaun with the topknot who shops in the kid’s aisle — include “Is your hair toupee?” and “Do you realise that you’re purple?”.

I am here to burst his Violet Beauregarde bubble

Lauren and Jono rock up to the purple people eater’s Skye Suite apartment ready to aggravate him to a special shade of plum.

They ask Tori if she thinks Jack would be a good role model for her future kids, but, instead of her answering, he jumps in to basically say no.

Ten points for self-awareness, I guess?

Anyway, this brings about the information that Jack is ready to have kids in two years.

TWO YEARS IS NOT ENOUGH TIME FOR YOU TO CHANGE YOUR ENTIRE PERSONALITY

“Don’t you need to have sex to have a child?” Lauren laughs with producers.

Anyway, Tori appears to be over the moon by the potential impending impregnation. I don’t know if this is because it means a future with Jack or simply because it means a dicking is on the cards.

I have needs

Lucinda and Timothy have been ordered to sleep in the same bed by Andrea and Richard. Why are they acting like middle-aged teenagers? I’m kind of into it.

Timothy said he slept like a baby and said it “was quite pleasant”. While I do not think they fucked, whatever they did must’ve been good because he is saying goodbye to the man cave.

Would you have any interest in seeing my woman cave?

Jayden and Eden have been allocated Tim and Sara to write feedback questions for. You know what? I’m glad that they were given questions instead of an actual task because I know how “passionately” Jayden is against cheating.

Please don’t ask Tim to sleep with me while she watches

Eden, our voice of reason, suggests that they go in lightly with their questions for Tim and Sara before going full throttle.

Jayden and Eden ask how Tim and Sara’s communication styles may differ. Tim explains he’s a bit more “collaborative”, which is interesting because I believe that to be how communication and general conversations work, whereas Sara explains she is “defensive” and “fiery”.

Jayden agrees, calling Sara a “ticking time bomb”.

FUCK YOU!

As reactive as Jayden might be, he’s smart — i’ll give him that. Why? Because he has crammed three questions into one for Sara. He wants to know if she still has the text messages from her ex and if so can Tim see them, and if not, why not?



She has deleted them and Jayden is going full fourth MAFS expert and saying there’s no way she would’ve deleted them if she had nothing to hide.

Listen, Sara, I’m going to have to call you out on that.

Jayden keeps interrupting any of Sara’s rebuttals, including one about how she never said that Tim’s not enough for her. As we know, Sara does NOT like to be interrupted. Like, ever.

“I need you to back off,” she demands. Jayden decides he will not back off because it is feedback week. And cheaters must pay!!!

Dude I don’t need revenge ok

Sara’s “done” like all the Bronte Schofields before her.

As soon as Jayden and Eden leave she breaks into tears and asks everyone to leave her alone. Including Tim.

OK but you didn’t even brush my shoulder on the way out

Sara reckons she’s leaving but look, I see no bags in sight. Some people would call this activity simply “going for a walk”.

Be less dramatic, I dare you

Tomorrow night MAFS feedback week continues and if it’s anything like tonight’s, I’m sure it will be 5/10 boring. I’ll try and make it exciting for you, though, thanks to the next MAFS recap.

