The MAFS Narrator Has Finally Been Unmasked And Whataya Know? She’s A Familiar Face

There’s no denying that the drama of Marred At First Sight Australia wouldn’t pack quite the same punch if it weren’t for the mysterious angel who narrates the series. Which begs the question: who is the narrator of MAFS?

Well, our wishes have been granted and our questions have been answered, thanks to the secret squirrels at Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Read on for the tea…

Who is the narrator of MAFS?

There’s a fair amount of mystery, confusion and conflicting info surrounding the MAFS narrator.

As the publication pointed out, IMDb and Wikipedia reckon Nine news presenter and former Today host Georgie Gardner is the current narrator. But apparently that’s BS?

While it’s true that Georgie did narrate the spicy series for its first four seasons from 2015 to 2017, Yahoo reckons a new host has since taken over and whataya know? She’s a familiar face!

Aussie actress Helen Dallimore is now the narrator of MAFS, her reps confirmed to the site.

Turns out she joined the show in Season Five and has been lending her voice to the drama ever since.

Helen has appeared in scores of Aussie shows including All Saints, House Husbands and Here Come the Habibs. She also had a brief stint on Home and Away in 2010 as Marilyn Chambers’ friend Mitzy Fraser.

MAFS narrator Helen Dallimore as Mitzy Fraser on Home and Away. (Credit: Seven)

In addition to voice and screen acting, she’s also a theatre actress. She’s graced the stage as Glinda the Good Witch in the West End production of Wicked alongside Idina Menzel, Miriam Margolyes and Adam Garcia in 2006, as well as appearing in productions of Into The Woods, Legally Blonde, Muriel’s Wedding and Girl from the North Country.

I dunno about you, but I won’t be able to watch the show the same knowing that the voiceover is responsible for the death of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wouldn’t it be wild if she could intervene in the series? Houses would be dropping on all the MAFS villains! Imagine…