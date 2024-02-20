MAFS Fans Are Dragging The New Groom Ridge For Shouting ‘Dece’ 300 Times Every Minute

In the latest episode of the reality TV show mess that is Married At First Sight 2024, fans were introduced to the newest couple Ridge and Jade. They were also introduced to a word I pray is removed from the dictionary ASAP: “Dece”. Dece is not a word used by decent people, and the good citizens of X (formerly Twitter) were even less impressed by the new vocab.

But if you need a recap of the entire episode in just one Tweet, it’s right here:

Ridge and Jade are a disaster that I just can’t wait to watch!! 😂 Well done experts ! 👏🤣👏😂 #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/YXyEuKL641 — Alexie the great (@lexialexi12) February 20, 2024

The newest couple are undoubtedly an odd combination. One half of the couple shared a tragic backstory that won fans over, and the other half… was Ridge.

Jade shared a tragic backstory about being a single mother who was cheated on shortly after giving birth. She’s now looking for a serious relationship with a mature individual.

On the other hand, Ridge merely wants settle down and stop being single.

Immediately, fans couldn’t help but pick up on some interesting character traits Ridge had.

She’s already a single Mum of one girl, may as well make it a single Mum of a girl and a manchild too.#MAFS #MAFSAU — Samuel Lockhart (@LloydGSR) February 20, 2024

Some viewers were absolutely gutted by Jade’s heartbreaking backstory.

Omg to be cheated on post-partum with your best friend, that is perhaps the most brutal thing poor girl #MAFS #MAFSAU — mimi🦇 (@drmimip) February 20, 2024

However others thought it less “tragic” and more “producer magic”.

Surprise Surprise….. another one with a ‘cheated on me backstory’!!! This is getting tedious!! #MAFSAU — Jay Bee Aitch (@28Joffa28) February 20, 2024

Now getting married is something you usually do with someone you know quite well, so that all their quirks and intricacies are things you are sure you love, not loathe.

On Married At First Sight, Jade did not have this luxury. Which meant she might’ve been blindsided by Ridge’s friend’s “banter” and terminology.

One of the pieces of slang used by Ridge and his friends was a word they used every single sentence: “Dece”.

And online not a single MAFS fan, at all, was impressed by “dece” being shouted a 9000 times a minute.

I will admit, I have no idea how to spell “dece”. And I don’t care to learn.

Take a drink every time you hear deeeece 😂 #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/sHfv7PQgVO — Alexie the great (@lexialexi12) February 20, 2024

Prior to the couple of strangers being hitched, MAFS showed packages of what each member of the soon-to-be-newlyweds were looking for in the relationship. And Jade did NOT want a cocky guy.

So naturally, the producers gave her Ridge. Who said he was “not cocky, just confident.” Some fans disagreed with this.

Not cocky. Just a cock #MAFSAU — Dave Donital 🇮🇹🇦🇺♋️ (@feralbudgie) February 20, 2024

Ridge needs not to be a fuckhead.. and well time will tell #MAFS #MAFSAU — Nathan Harris (@Nathan19871) February 20, 2024

Then when the newlyweds met, and fans heard Ridge’s first reaction.. the pile-on against Ridge began.

Did he say tidy rig? #mafsau — Matt Watson 🇺🇦 (@MattWatson1) February 20, 2024

(Yes. Yes he did.)

“A tidy rig”. Classy. Surely a match made in heaven. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 20, 2024

As Ridge delivered his vows, he treated it more as an opprtunity to do a shit-house stand-up routine.

Which ended with his “boiz” giving him a supportive “DECE” to conclude. Ick, ick, ick.

Ridge, stop trying to make ‘Dece’ happen.

It’s not going to happen. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/CGu71ni0RQ — Bes Zerighaber (@Bes_Zerighaber) February 20, 2024

Ridge gives off boy who went to Newington college who’s parents would cry about it going co-ed #MAFSAU — jade (@jadeyk01) February 20, 2024

But it’s safe to say, there was one thorough lesson that viewers took away from Episode 15 of MAFS 2024.

Women around Australia are at least getting the warning now that if they go on a date with a guy who says ‘deec’ it’s a sign to leave.#MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) February 20, 2024

Genuinely, I think if I had a shot every time I heard the word “dece” this episode, I would be dead.

And I’m not talking about alcohol. I mean water.

Had a shot everytime he said deeeece. Gonna get into bed. Don’t feel so good. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/4pYYMTSC2d — Simon (@herodfel) February 20, 2024

Ridge and his lads said “dece” that many times, I think I would drown.

And you know what, I think I’d rather that have happened instead of been exposed to this.

Alas, I am still here. And as surely as I will wake up tomorrow, MAFS will air tomorrow night and we will all be exposed to the word “dece” again.

Here’s to hoping, praying, begging that Jade puts an end to “dece” immediately.

DEEEEEEEEEEEEECE.