Unrecognisable FB Pics Of MAFS’ Eden Resurfaced & The 2010s Were Truly The Most Chaotic Style Era

By far one of the greatest pleasures to come out of each season of Married at First Sight is undoubtedly stumbling upon old photos of the participants. This week, it appears to be Eden Harper‘s turn.

The 28-year-old’s Facebook account is a treasure trove of 2010s-core aesthetics. It’s truly a night-and-day difference from the Queenslander’s present-day style.

First up we have this classic poolside shot from 2016 which just has to have been shot on an iPhone 4s.

Eden’s rocking the all-black attire but more importantly, check out the space for outdoor entertaining. I mean, a BBQ, a shed, a patch of grass AND a patio heater??? It’s every suburban dad’s dream.

For the second pic, we’re going back a little further in time to 2013.

If the first photo was taken on an iPhone 4s, this one had to have been taken on the original Motorola Razr.

Eden rocking enough high-vis to be let into a construction site after-hours, no questions asked. Perhaps her next TV appearance will be on The Block?

Okay, let’s do another one.

This is another corker from 2013 and judging from the balloon in the background, it appears to have been taken at someone’s 50th birthday.

Again, peak early-2010s-core. Je suis obsessed. Really takes you back to the Passion-Pop-in-the-park days.

Okay last one and then we’re done.

You can’t spell 2014 without polka dots and a floppy hat.

I don’t know how to describe it but this girl definitely had an iPod touch.

Fast forward to 2024 and Eden looks spectacularly different.

There’s also a helluva lot more pixels.

Eden strategically matching her cocktail to her nails. This gal doesn’t MISS.

So that about wraps up this week’s edition of “wow, people looked different a decade ago, no way!”.

Remember last year when old pics of Cam resurfaced? Loool.

Or remember (*checks watch*) last month when old photos of this year’s bad boy Jack Dunkley resurfaced? Double lol.