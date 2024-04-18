MAFS’ Ella Shaded Mitch In The Best Way After Eden And Jayden Announced Their ‘Devastating’ Split

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Ella Ding has weighed in on the split between Eden Harper and Jayden Eynaud, and it’s the type of petty I love.

If you need a refresher, Ella was paired with Mitch Eynaud – Jayden’s brother – on MAFS Season 9, and she was dumped at Final Vows. So, while Ella has moved on and tied the knot with Guy Palermo, she still harbours a tiny bit of a grudge. Relatable!

Jayden is basically Mitch but with more hair. (Image: Instagram @edenharper)

Anyway, Eden and Jayden announced their breakup last night. It was a brutal blindside that left the 2024 bride “devastated”, but she’s found an ally in Ella.

Ella commented on Eden’s breakup announcement on TikTok, saying: “His last words on the screen [was], ‘I’m not Mitch 2.0’. Thank god for silver linings because you have one coming.”

Other MAFS brides who shared support for Eden included Tahnee Cook and Domenica Calarco.

MAFS fans rally around Eden

While Eden’s comments on Instagram are still turned off, MAFS viewers flocked to her TikTok to send love her way.

“He gave me bad vibes, I know you won’t feel like it now but this is a blessing! You’re an actual angel, your soul is golden,” one person wrote.

“He won’t find any better, he had the best right in front of him. His loss queen,” another added.

“I’m so sorry. That isn’t fair, you deserved better than that,” a third wrote.

READ MORE The MAFS Cast Are In Deep Shit After Going Rogue On TikTok And Breaching Their Contracts

Jayden breaks silence on his split from Eden

This comes after Jayden shared his own breakup statement on Instagram. Unlike Eden’s, which put the blame solely on Jayden, he left his a little more vague.

“Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day,” he said.

“However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son. You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast.”

The drama never ends… and we love every second of it!