MAFS fans want to give Ella Ding a big hug after Eshays lad Mitch Eynaud ghosted his way out of giving her an answer at final vows in Tuesday night’s ep.

Ella and Mitch were in a bit of a weird place after they realised at the final dinner party on Sunday they wanted different things in a relationship.

Ella needed someone who used affirmative language, communicated their needs and made her feel loved. But Mitch said that’s not something he does. He told her the morning after the dinner party that maybe he wasn’t the right man for her.

It was absolutely brutal after we’d seen Ella glow when she talked about her relationship early into the experiment. It was also clear in the latter half of the season she was losing her spark by compensating for him. Particularly when he hadn’t done the same for her.

But fans were boiling with rage in Tuesday’s MAFS ep when Mitch dumped Ella in a classic fuckboi move at their final vows.

He said he couldn’t say whether he wanted to be with Ella outside the show. He needed to go back home and think about it. But saying he didn’t have a decision was a decision. As Ella told producers, it was a total copout.

Viewers were absolutely fuming when this happened. Several fans were shocked Mitch would let such an intelligent and emotionally mature woman like Ella go.

“Mitch, babe. You realise this is the end of the experiment yeah? You don’t get an extension just to think it over,” said one fan.

“Ella is so much better off without you.”

Mitch. Babe. You realise this is the end of the experiment yeah? You don’t get an extension just to think it over. Ella is so much better of with out you. #MAFSAU — Teya (@teya_6) March 29, 2022

“He wants to rack off home to avoid making a decision at all,” said another fan.

“He’s basically done avoidance to Ella throughout the whole damn show.”

#MAFSAU #MAFS Mitch: "I want to go home to make a decision." In other words, he wants to rack off home to avoid making a decision at all,

like he's basically done avoidance to Ella throughout the whole damn show. — calmlonewolf (@calmwhitewolf) March 29, 2022

Wow… as if you let a Queen like Ella go. Mitchell’s one daft prick. #MAFS #MAFSau — 𝕏ℝ (@imNinjaXR) March 29, 2022

A few viewers felt that they could tell Mitch was going to bail on Ella because of the way he’d treated her throughout the season. A few other fans were also gunning for Ella to be the next Bachelorette after the episode aired because she deserves to find love.

“The first thing Ella should’ve taken as a red flag is the fact he would’ve even consider moving to Melbourne for her,” said one fan.

“That’s not a man who has good intentions and is willing to commit.”

The first thing Ella should’ve taken as a red flag is the fact he wouldn’t even CONSIDER moving to Melbourne for her. That’s not a man who has good intentions and is willing to commit. #MAFS #MAFSAU — jade (@jadeyk01) March 29, 2022

Mitch you are just a sleeze bag. You’ve got your notch and a bit of fame and now you’re off. Ella deserves way way way better than you. #MAFSAU — daniel powell (@schmangler) March 29, 2022

Make Ella the next bachelorette, she is an absolute queen and deserves to find love #MAFSAU — Renegade Squirrel (@SuchSquirrel) March 29, 2022

Here were the other best tweets about Ella and Mitch’s final vows in Tuesday night’s MAFS episode.

Ella, you have been the hottest, most grounded, most caring woman on MAFS. Guys will be falling at your feet. You’re pure class, you’ve handled every situation with poise, strength & empathy, & we adore you for that #MAFSAU — Joel Wrex (@joelston1) March 29, 2022

I’ve just worked it out- not only is Mitch vacuous and boring – he actually has no sense of humour. Seriously Ella wake up – he said he won’t leave the Gold Coast – yet thousands of guys would love to date you – #mafs #mafsau — Lou (@blonde_louise) March 29, 2022

Okay can Mitch stop saying “maybe I’m not the right person for Ella” and just say “I’m not willing to give Ella those things she needs” likes it’s verrrrry gaslighty (hate that word) but like LETS not blame Ella for having emotional needs lol #mafsau #mafs — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) March 29, 2022

Ella deserves 1000x better. She's a 12/10 who doesn't even know it #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/n73uIcq3Rx — Nicole (@nicoleeeee_93) March 29, 2022

Ella Mitch is telling you he’s not interested. He is literally saying he cannot give you what you need…on any level. Let him go. He’s an immature, manipulative, gaslighting, aggressive manchild. He does not deserve you. #mafsau — TheFeminineAnarchist (@evalunagaia) March 29, 2022

Mitch: get offended over Ella saying he’s not ready to commit. Also Mitch: I’m not able to make this decision. Its too hard. I need to run back to my cave and continue keeping u hanging. 🙄🙄🙄#MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — 🦋 (@rosiesingforme) March 29, 2022

Ella was willing to move state to be with Mitch and he couldn’t even use his words to reassure her #MAFSAU — Mads (@_itsyagirlmads) March 29, 2022

The Married At First Sight 2022 couples will reunite for a post-filming dinner party on Sunday and Monday. And based on the trailer, it looks GOOD.

