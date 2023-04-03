As expected, Sunday night’s Married At First Sight reunion was quite an explosive affair. Along with Harrison Boon getting torn to shreds by his MAFS peers, Cameron Woods and Tayla Winter found themselves in the firing line for their spicy dick-filled FaceTime after final vows. But in a rogue and emotional interview with The Daily Mail hours before the reunion was filmed, Tayla explained that there was a whole lot more to the story. Especially when it came to her relationship with Cam.

ICYMI, in early March The Daily Mail reported that Cam got his dick out on a FaceTime call with Tayla while he was out clubbing with his mates. While Tayla confirmed that the call happened, she said it was all consensual and a bit of fun.

But when the topic inevitably came up at the reunion, the brides and grooms weren’t too impressed by Tayla’s admission that she “saw his cock but it was funny.”

If you want to see what went down at the MAFS Reunion, watch below.

Ouchie mama. That hurt to watch.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Tayla explained what went down.

“Cam was out on the town and all of his friends kind of FaceTime me, he calls me, he whipped it out in the club for everyone to see, not just me,” she said.

“And there were so many people there, it was a pretty brave move. He didn’t care. But it was funny. I guess him and I have that same kind of sense of humour – just a bit silly. I didn’t think it was bad but Lyndall [Grace] definitely did.”

While news of their spicy lil’ dalliance made the rounds, Tayla says there was a lot more to their friendship than the nudes or the narrative we saw on the show.

“He’s a really good guy. He’s been so nice to me throughout all of this and he was such a big support system,” she said, referencing how she felt bullied and ostracised by the other brides on the show.

But according to Tayla, there was one moment in particular where Cam came through for her that we didn’t get to see.

During her final dinner party on the show, Tayla had prepared an emotional letter to read out to her fellow MAFS contestants.

“He was like the one I was looking at the entire time. I was shaking. My whole body was shaking and I just said ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do this,’ and he was like ‘no, you can,'” she explained.

Although Tayla’s letter allegedly left everyone in tears, the scene was cut from the final edit of the show.

Since then, Tayla said Cam has become a close friend and they’re in contact every day.

Despite the obvious spark between them, she said the distance makes it impossible for them to give a romance a whirl.

“Cam’s a good looking guy. Well, he’s my type of guy,” she admitted.

“I guess we’ve talked about things and the reality is we live so far away from each other. I have to catch two flights and then drive to the middle of nowhere to see Cam, and I can’t do that,” she said.

Welp. I guess re-coupling is off the table.

Look, I feel bad for these two. They copped so much shit for a drunken FaceTime after final vows when they were both single. Sure, getting your cock out in a club is awful behaviour regardless, but in terms of two consenting adults having a cheeky geez at a knob? It’s above board.

They may be considered “villains” of this season and have done some pretty shitty things, but I hope their friendship, or potential one-day romance, continues. After all, they came on MAFS to find love, they might as well get something positive out of it.