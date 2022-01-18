Married at First Sight (MAFS) 2022 is approaching faster than a bride in rollerskates, and we can’t wait to see what kind of batshit fuckery is awaiting us down the aisle.

Without further ado, here’s absolutely everything we know about MAFS 2022, the brand new season coming our way.

When Does MAFS Australia 2022 Start?

Nine has already confirmed that Married at First Sight 2022 will be dropping on Monday, January 31. After all, who doesn’t want to end the month with some spicy marital chaos?

Are there any trailers?

On the night of January 10 Nine dropped the first ultra-spicy full-length trailer for MAFS, which includes hot shirtless guys, couples screaming at each other and some rando bloke doing a shoey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

There’s bound to be another trailer coming our way closer to the premiere date, so hold on tight and look out for updates here.

Who’s In The MAFS 2022 Cast This Year?

We’ve covered the full cast in-depth in a separate article, but here are some of the highlights of the MAFS 2022 cast.

This year, we’ve got Brent Vitiello, an insta “famous” bloke who boasts 51.7k followers on Instagram. Sadly you can’t have a sneaky stalk of his profile because it’s been switched to private until the show kicks off, as is MAFS standard.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Brent is “well-known in the Sydney party scene and until recently was living and working in photography and hospitality in Dubai.”

Guess I’ve been invited to the uncool parties because i’ve never heard of this man.

We’ve also got straight-talking Texan and personal trainer Andrew, plumber Jackson, cinema manager Holly and makeup artist Domenica, just to name a few.

I’m ready to see which one of these brides/grooms to be becomes the next ridiculous micro-celeb in Australia to make headlines.

Will there be recaps this year?

Does the ocean have water? Alongside the batshit ludicrousness that MAFS will no doubt dish out this year, you can also expect a beautiful recap shortly after.

If you haven’t indulged in our spicy recaps before, here’s a previous example of how we cover the madness that is Married at First Sight.

Where Can I Watch MAFS Australia 2022?

As always, you can catch MAFS on TV on Channel 9, or catch up on as many episodes as you want on 9Now. Choices!

When Can I Watch MAFS Australia 2022?

MAFS will be returning to its usual slot at 7.30pm. Enough time to nom on some dinner and get the fam gathered around the couch for some marital madness.

In the past, MAFS has aired from Sunday to Wednesday for four gloriously cooked episodes a week, but this year’s premiere is on a Monday so we’ll see how that goes.