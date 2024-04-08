The final episode of Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2024 has been a bloody doozy, and fans are frothing over the explosive verbal scrap between Sara and the rest of the participants.

One of the biggest subplots of this year’s season of MAFS was definitely Sara and her ‘yuge cheating scandal. For folks who are only jumping on the bandwagon now, Sara had kinda been dubbed a villain after she met up with an ex during the experiment.

When the news broke out amongst the other participants, the reality TV bride was accused of cheating on MAFS husband Tim as he did not know about her secret rendezvous.

Despite this and the multiple times Sara had been grilled for her behaviour, Tim and Sara made it to the Final Vows and ended the experiment together.

Although the pair managed to reconcile and get their shit together, the pair went through another rough patch at Sunday night’s Reunion Dinner Party, where Jonathan let it slip that Tim suggested that he would’ve liked to break things off with Sara at Final Vows.

On Monday night’s episode, Sara and Tim returned to the Commitment Couch to unpack their experience and their rough patches — mostly the cheating scandal and how it impacted their relationship and the group.

However, after the montage of their journey on MAFS played, Cassandra spoke out and dragged Sara for her behaviour throughout the experiment.

However, after the montage of their journey on MAFS played, Cassandra spoke out and dragged Sara for her behaviour throughout the experiment.



Soon after Sara and Tim’s package played, Cass jumped in and called Sara a liar and that she’s been “playing games” the whole time.

When expert John Aiken asked Cass “what is it about Sara that gets under your skin”, this is what she said:

“She just lies.”

“She is just fake.”

“Everything out of her mouth is fake.”

“Every time I talk to you you’re just the nastiest person.”

Intruder groom Michael then jumped in and called Sara “shit” and Ellie (who I’m still salty about) chucked in her two cents into the drama, adding in a cheeky “hear, hear.”

If I could describe the whole thing, Sara was verbally jumped by her fellow participants and Tim did not defend her at all!!!! Yikes!

Of course, the explosive moment triggered a lot of viewers to share their thoughts on Sara and her behaviour this season.

Here are some of the reactions to Sara vs Cassandra, Michael, Ellie and the rest of the cast on Married At First Sight

I love it when a cheater is dragged BUT I must say I wish they kept this same energy for Jack, Jono and Ellie.

Missed the opportunity for a mega roast, IMO.

Oh well, until next time folks!

