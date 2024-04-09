A MAFS Insider Reveals Why Cassandra & Michael Ripped Into Sara During The Grand Finale

A Married At First Sight (MAFS) production insider has revealed why Cassandra and Michael blew up at Sara during the Reunion after some viewers found the verbal scrap random.

Although the 2024 season of MAFS is officially over, behind-the-scenes gossip and dramas amongst the cast are just surfacing. And with Monday night’s episode sealing the end of the tumultuous show, some fans are still scratching their heads over a scene involving fan-favourite Cassandra, Michael and Sara.

However, an inside source has told PEDESTRIAN.TV that everything is not what it seems when it comes to the verbal scrap between the MAFS participants.

Here’s all the tea surrounding why Cassandra and Michael got into a verbal argument with Sara at the Married At First Sight 2024 Reunion

Why did Cassandra and Michael yell at Sara at the MAFS Reunion?

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, a MAFS production insider claims that Cassandra yelled at Sara for airtime.

“It was so uncalled for and so out of nowhere like they’d never spoken at all during the show,” the insider began.

“Cass was the only one in the show that went into the show as an influencer. She was realising her interests were boring and it wasn’t going to go anywhere and so that’s when she would start doing these things and it was so obvious to the rest of the cast.

“She just goes for Sara because she thinks she’s an easy target.”

(Image source: Nine / MAFS) (Image source: Nine / MAFS)

The insider also claimed that Michael was also thirsty for airtime and would attempt to pick fights with the cast to gain storytime.

“They were both giving ‘we need more airtime,’” the insider said.

When asked if Tim ever stood up for Sara when she was arguing with Cassandra, Michael and Ellie, they confirmed that he didn’t defend her at all.

What happened between Sara, Cassandra and Michael at the MAFS Reunion?

After Sara and Tim relived their MAFS journey via one of those cheesy AF montages, Cassandra cut in and called out the bride for her actions throughout the season.

When MAFS expert John Aiken probed Cassandra as to why she was so angry at Sara, Cassandra went on to label her fellow bride as a “liar” and “fake”.

“Every time I talk to you you’re just the nastiest person,” Cass said towards Sara.

In support of Cassandra, intruder groom Michael doubled down and called Sara “shit”. Soon after that Ellie jumped in and said “Hear, Hear.”

You can read our full Married At First Sight Reunion recap right here.

How did fans react to the drama between Sara, Cassandra and Michael at the Married At First Sight Reunion?

Fans were happy to see Sara get dragged by her fellow contestants.

You see, Sara had been quite a controversial bride in the experiment. Mid-way through, she was called out for cheating on her reality TV hubby after she confessed to meeting up with her ex during the show.

But despite this, and brutal critiques from her fellow participants *cough* Jayden *cough* Tim and Sara made it to Final Vows.

After the participants revisited the cheating scandal at the Reunion, that is when Cassandra dragged Sara for her actions. Of course, the scathing argument triggered viewers’ reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Although many people were pleased with Cassandra, some to questioned why she suddenly blew up at her fellow bride.

I just wished Cassandra, Michael and all of the other participants kept that same energy for Jack, Jonathan and Ellie, who’ve made some questionable moves throughout the whole season.

Image source: Nine / MAFS