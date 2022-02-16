CONTENT WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers for MAFS 2022.

If you’ve been watching this year’s brand-spanking-new season of Married At First Sight, I wouldn’t blame you for thinking nobody’s marriage ended up lasting after the show concluded. However, thanks to some cheeky keen-eyed members of the paparazzi, we may have some bulk tea about who may make it beyond the confines of Nine’s marital matchmaking.

MAFS 2022 is cracking on with the usual trash fire that we adore and love. Already we’ve had contestants storming off and winding up on Facebook Marketplace as vintage American tools, which are all the signs of a glorious season.

But who stays together? Well, we may know the answer to that question thanks to some leaked footage from the MAFS 2022 reunion, which is a long way away still but was filmed on January 11.

According to footage shared by Sydney paparazzi photographer and TikToker Jayden Seyfarth (@jaydenseyfarth), Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie stick together until the reunion, as do Mitch Eynaud and his boo Ella Ding and Selina Chhaur and her hubby Cody Bromley. Three couples, not too shabby.

In the clip, you can also see a couple of MAFS contestants arriving at the reunion solo. The contestants are Selin Mengu, Jack Millar and MAFS intruder Dion Giannarelli. Trouble in paradise I presume?

You can watch the sneaky clip posted to TikTok right here:

As for the other couples, I guess we’ll have to wait and see what they’re up to as the show continues to air.

However, we have a bit of insight into the relationship status of Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi.

Perkins was papped by Seyfarth having a lovely night on the town with MAFS besties Jack and Selin, when he pulled the cameras towards the wedding ring still on his finger. This could heavily imply that he and Samantha are still going strong, and we bloody love to see it.

It’s going to be a bumpy journey all the way to the MAFS 2022 reunion, but all of these leaked rumours and speculations of who will stay together have convinced me to keep on watching the show.

See you down the aisle, besties.