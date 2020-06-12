Farmer Wants A Wife is coming back next month, but not before throwing some serious shade at every other dating show on television.

In a new trailer for the wholesome dating show, host Natalie Gruzlweski boasts about FWAW being the “only show that proves the power of love,” referencing the show’s previous success in finding actual couples that last far longer than their reality TV contracts.

If you needed a wholesome bit of good news amid everything else that is going on right now, the trailer kicks off by showing a slideshow of all of the loved-up FWAW couples with their kids. Warning: your ovaries will explode after watching this.

“Each of these kids would never have been born if a farmer didn’t meet his wife,” the trailer begins. “Nine marriages, 20 Aussie kids [and] the most beautiful love stories have been born from the only show that proves the power of love.”

HUGE AWW.

This season will showcase Farmer Harry, Alex, Sam and Nick in their pursuit for love and *probably* some cowboy boots.

OG host Natalie is back for the rebooted season, after Samantha McClymont put on the hosting boots for a short stint in 2016.

The show has produced a number of loved-up couples in it’s nine seasons before being sold to Channel 7 last year. So here’s hoping a new network and some new faces will make for some aww-inducing content to keep us going for the rest of the year.

Farmer Wants A Wife will be back on our screens next month on 7 and 7plus, so mark your calendars and get ready to feel painfully single.